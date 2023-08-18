The Prince William County School Board will not adopt the state’s transgender model policies and will instead keep the school division’s existing regulations guiding the treatment of transgender students, which allow students to self-identify as transgender and use facilities that match their gender identity.
“PWCS celebrates our diversity as a strength and welcomes all students,” Superintendent LaTanya McDade wrote in a statement released Thursday, Aug. 17. “PWCS is also committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment and serving as trusted partners in education with our students, families and community.”
The Virginia Department of Education’s model policies for the treatment of transgender students, released in mid-July, emphasize parents’ rights to make decisions about such things as the names and pronouns students use in school and whether students can receive counseling about gender identity issues.
The model policies explicitly state that school divisions must adopt them. “Each school district shall adopt policies that are consistent with, but may be more comprehensive than, the model policies,” the document reads in part.
The Aug. 17 statement, however, says Prince William County schools’ existing policy and regulation addressing the treatment of transgender students will remain in force.
The document says students can self-identify as transgender and use facilities that correspond with their gender identity, as is required under the federal court ruling in the Grimm vs. Gloucester County School Board. The regulation also does not require parents’ permission for a student to use different pronouns or names than those listed on their school records.
In contrast, the state education department’s model policies state that students must be called by the names on their official school records unless parental permission is given to change them.
Also, the definition of a transgender student in Prince William County schools’ regulation is different than the Virginia Department of Education’s model policy. While the school division’s regulation says transgender students are those who self-identify differently from their birth gender, the model policies state that a transgender student is one whose parents or guardians have stated that their gender identity is different from their birth sex.
“School staff shall accept a student’s or the student’s parent’s or guardian’s assertion of the student’s transgender or gender nonconforming status,” Prince William County Schools’ regulation reads, in part.
McDade said the district’s regulation complies with state and federal nondiscrimination policies, including the Virginia Values Act. She also said the school division addresses “sensitive situations” with transgender students on a case-by-case basis and prioritizes the needs of the students.
“Parents and guardians are critical in their child’s education, and PWCS has a history of working directly with families of students who are transgender, and those who are gender nonconforming, to ensure a safe and positive academic experience that meets individual student needs,” McDade wrote. “Sensitive situations are addressed on a case-by-case basis in the best interest of the child, while prioritizing safety.”
The school division’s statement also explicitly cites the Grimm ruling, which established students’ right to use bathrooms and facilities that correspond with their gender identity.
“That is the law in Virginia, which VDOE’s Model Guidelines acknowledge,” McDade wrote.
The governor’s model policies, which were formalized in mid-July, have been met with objections and protests from LGBTQ groups, activists and local high school students. Students at several Prince William County high schools staged “walk out” protests last fall when the model policies were first released for public comment. Critics say the policies could be harmful to gender non-conforming students whose parents are not supportive.
School Board Chairman Babur Lateef (at large) said the school division’s attorneys studied the state’s new model policies as well as the school division’s existing policies and concluded that the school division is already complying with state law and involves parents in all student matters whenever possible.
“The school division has always handled these situations with thoughtfulness and care and compassion for our students,” Lateef said.
The move is similar to that of other Northern Virginia school divisions, which have also declined to adopt the new model policies. Some districts, such as Arlington and Fairfax County Public Schools, have issued statements saying they oppose the policies. The Fauquier County School Board reviewed the policies Aug. 14 but took no action to adopt them, saying its school division already complies.
Jill Palermo contributed to this report. Reach Anya Sczerzenie at sczerzenie@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.