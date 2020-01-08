Prince William County schools will be on a two-hour delay on Thursday, Jan. 9, because of lingering icy conditions due to the recent snowstorm.
Superintendent Steven Walts made the announcement via Twitter at about 5:45 p.m.
Walts said the delay will allow buses, drivers and walkers to get to school during daylight.
PWCS will open 2 hours late tomorrow Jan. 9, 2020, due to refreeze overnight causing potential icy spots. Delay will allow buses, drivers, and walkers to operate during daylight. For further information visit https://t.co/OVwse6ooNO— Steve Walts (@SuperPWCS) January 8, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.