Prince William County schools hires LaTanya McDade to be its next superintendent

The Prince William School Board announced Wednesday that LaTanya McDade, chief executive officer of Chicago Public Schools, will be the county's next superintendent of schools.
McDade, 47, is the first female and the first African American to lead the county's 90,000-student school division.
The school board said they chose McDade after a months' long, nationwide search. They said McDade best fit the leadership profile compiled for the school division's next leader though a community input process.
In her position with Chicago Public Schools, McDade oversaw all academic departments and initiatives for the 638-school division, while supporting district principals and network chiefs in their leadership roles, according to the CPS website.
Prior to serving in that role, McDade oversaw "teaching and learning," where she managed all core academic departments and oversaw the design, implementation and evaluation of instructional programs, the CPS website said.
McDade served the Chicago school division for more than 20 years and is a graduate of Chicago Public Schools, the division's website said.
McDade has worked as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and network chief, the website said.
McDade holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Chicago State University and a master’s degree in leadership and administration from Loyola University. She is currently pursuing her doctoral degree at Lewis University.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
