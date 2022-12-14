All Prince William County schools will operate on a "Code Orange" status on Thursday, Dec. 15, due to the expected wintry mix of icy rain expected to move into the area overnight.
The "Code Orange" designation means schools will be closed to students, but students will have an "asynchronous day of learning" via their school-issued laptops and tablets.
Non-essential employees will work remotely, according to the school division's website.
Buses will not operate, and in-person and live virtual classes will not occur. Students enrolled in Virtual Virginia should follow their schedule, the website says.
"Students should use the day to work asynchronously on assignments related to curriculum previously taught," the website says.
Teachers will hold live office hours via Zoom. Parents and guardians are asked to refer to their child's school for more specific information about the Zoom schedules.
The School Age Child Care (SACC) program will not open on Thursday, and all in-person school activities (day and evening) are canceled including field trips, team practices, club meetings, interscholastic contests, and athletic contests.
All non-school activities will be canceled, including for adult education and night school classes as well as community uses, including recreational programs scheduled in school buildings.
Visit the Aquatics Center website for operation schedule during inclement weather.
