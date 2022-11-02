A Warrenton man who has driven a Prince William County school bus since 2019 was arrested Wednesday and charged with distributing child pornography.
Darko Jerinic, 42, was arrested after a joint investigation between the Warrenton Police Department and the Virginia State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to Warrenton police.
“The investigation led to Mr. Jerinic’s address in Warrenton,” police said in a news release. Jerinic lives on Gay Road.
Jerinic has worked as a school bus driver in Prince William County since August 2019, according to a school division spokesperson. He is currently on administrative leave.
Previously, Jerinic was a bus driver for the Fauquier County school division. He was first hired in Fauquier in October 2015 and left in April 2019, according to a school division spokesperson.
Jerinic was being held without bond as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Warrenton police.
