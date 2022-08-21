Local and state elected officials took to social media Saturday to call out Prince William County School Board Chair Dr. Babur Lateef for a now-deleted tweet criticizing “public health officials, politicians, constituencies, and media” for closing schools during the pandemic.
On Saturday, Aug. 20, around 9: 30 a.m., Lateef posted this tweet to his @PWCSChairman Twitter account.
"#Rollingbusses will be back this Monday. Back to School! NEVER FORGET what misinformed and misled public health officials, politicians, constituencies, and media did to stop the busses and close schools. #neverforget #neverforgive #neveragain"
The tweet came just two days before the school division’s about 90,000 students and 12,000 teachers and staff will return to classes with almost none of the COVID-19 protocols schools mandated over the past two years. The post was met with several angry responses questioning Lateef’s judgment and calling the tweet “divisive” and “antagonistic rhetoric.”
Throughout the day, elected officials, Democratic organizations, and even some parents shot back at Lateef before he deleted the tweet around 8 p.m. Lateef is a Democrat, and most if not all of the critical posts came from fellow Democrats.
State Del. Candi King, D-2nd, called Lateef’s tweet “misinformation,” writing: “Closing schools at the height of the pandemic saved thousands of lives of students, teachers and staff. We canNOT remain silent while anyone serves misinformation.”
In a later tweet, King, who has three school-age children, called Lateef’s tweet “drivel” and objected to the timing.
“What’s worse is this post uses the new school year to spout this drivel. We all wanted our children in classrooms WHEN it was safe! Not only did [Gov. Northam] and company do the best they could with the information they had, they made heart-wrenching decisions to protect life,” King tweeted.
Dumfries Vice Monae Mayor Nickerson took issue with Lateef’s hashtag – “Never Forget” – writing: “How about we never forget how many people have suffered and continue to suffer, or worse, have lost their lives over what became a political platform for those who put their cloaked political alliances above the health of our children? In this game, the players must change.”
Dumfries Town Councilwoman Cydny Neville took to Facebook to say she was “appalled” by Lateef’s “senseless comments.”
“… I must make it clear that I am appalled by recent statements posted by the Chair of Prince William County schools (Twitter), shaming public health officials, elected officials, constituencies, and media for making a decision to close schools at the height of the pandemic in an effort to save lives as we all found a way to safely navigate education during a pandemic that has claimed the lives of countless people in our community (and around the world),” Neville wrote, adding: “I hope and pray educators in our community will not be discouraged by senseless comments from their current leadership.”
On Twitter, Prince William Education Association President Maggie Hansford chimed in to thank those who were calling out Lateef’s tweet, saying: “PWC students are excited for a new school year. Our school staff are working around the clock to ensure a successful school year for ALL despite the staffing shortage and limited resources. We are grateful for your support.”
Idris O’Connor, chairman of the Coles Democrats and president of the Prince William Young Democrats called Lateef’s tweet “misinformation” and noted that when schools were closed, “We did not have a vaccine or treatment for COVID then,” adding: “The restrictions during the pandemic saved lives.”
Parent Julia Biggins, an infectious disease scientist and Democrat who vied for her party’s nomination to run for Virginia’s 10th District congressional seat in 2018, tweeted: “What a slap on the face to teachers, [Public Health] officials, and health care workers. We all got it right. He got it 100% wrong. Time to find an opponent for him.”
For his part, Lateef said he deleted the tweet Saturday evening because it was “inaccurate,” in that he did not mean to suggest that schools should not have closed in the early days of the pandemic in 2020. But Lateef also reiterated his opinion that schools waited too long to fully reopen.
"I did delete it. Technically it was inaccurate to say we [were] wrong about school closure. More accurately, it should have read that initially in March 2020, it was appropriate to close. Not much was known,” Lateef said in a statement to the Prince William Times.
“But after July 2020, schools should have fully reopened with mitigations like it was done in many states around the country and in private schools,” the statement continued. “My tweet was born of frustration with the devastating learning loss that continues to be seen in SOL scores and the impact on child mental health. I fought to open but was only able to open in person for special education students. The [Virginia Department of Education] outlined a strategy to open that we did not follow until late October.”
Lateef’s statement, which he requested be printed in full, went on to add: “Governor Northam was clear that you could open with appropriate mitigations in September. I was unable to get that done. I will never forget that. I won't let it happen again. Public health officials and politicians got it right in many states that were able to open safely.
“I am proud that we did open earlier than others, open safely, and have had incredible success since we have opened. That includes last academic school year. That is due to the great work of our teachers and administrators and families.”
Like all schools across the state, Prince William County schools fully closed in March 2020, when the global pandemic was declared because of the novel coronavirus. In July 2020, the Northam administration said schools could reopen for in-person instruction, but only if they could maintain strict protocols aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Some of those restrictions, released in guidance to school administrators in July 2020, called the pandemic a “persistent public health threat” and called for separating students in classrooms by 6 feet if possible, but no less than 3 feet, with mandated masking.
Those restrictions, which were not possible in many of Prince William County’s crowded schools, as well as a stubbornly high percent-positivity level in the county, kept then-Superintendent Steven Walts from fully reopening schools until early 2021.
The school board opened schools to about 1,000 special education students in September 2020. The remaining students began returning on hybrid schedules, with kindergarteners returning in November 2020.
Even then, however, many students elected to finish the school year online instead of attending school in person. Prince William County schools reopened to all students for five days a week for the 2021-22 school year, although masking was mandated until February.
Thousands of students and teachers tested positive for COVID-19 or had to quarantine after being exposed to the virus during the last two years. The school division also lost a handful of employees to COVID-19 as well as one student, a middle-schooler from Lake Ridge. As of last week, 868 residents of Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
In the wake of Lateef’s comments, two other school board members have added their reactions, mostly encouraging the school board and the community to move forward.
“The last 2.5 years have been a challenge for all. We all know that in-person learning is best for students, but we cannot dismiss the fear and uncertainty felt in our community during the first stages of the pandemic,” Potomac School Board Representative Justin Wilk said in a statement.
“Schools and educators did the best they could given the circumstances. Pointing fingers about the past is unproductive, so let's be focused on the future. Based on what I've already seen in schools, our teachers and staff are prepared to start another amazing year.”
Coles District School Board Representative Lisa Zargarpur also expressed the need to move forward. Lateef’s tweet, she acknowledged, “upset a lot of people” as teachers and staff begin a new year with fewer staff and ongoing uncertainty.
“We are busy moving forward,” she added. “We have to make sure our staff feels supported, even more than ever.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com and Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
