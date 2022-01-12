 Skip to main content
Prince William County’s Planning Commission Chairman Don Taylor to resign

Wheeler announces new appointee

Prince William County seal

The Prince William County seal

 courtesy

Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler announced Tuesday her intent to appoint a new planning commissioner to replace current Chairman Don Taylor, who will resign at the end of the month. 

Wheeler said Taylor will begin working as a part-time aide in her office focusing on land-use issues after he resigns his post.

Taylor is the third Prince William County planning commissioner to resign in the last four months following the resignations of Former Neabsco commissioner Bill Milne and former Brentsville commissioner Patty McKay in October.

Wheeler (D) said she intends to appoint Patty Kuntz to the planning commission to replace Taylor beginning in February. Kuntz is a former K-12 schoolteacher and vice chair of the Prince William County Democratic Committee. She previously ran for school board in the Gainesville district in 2019 and lost to current Gainesville school board member Jennifer Wall.

If Kuntz’ appointment is approved by the board at their next meeting, Wheeler said she will begin serving on the commission beginning in February. 

Taylor confirmed on Tuesday that he plans to work in Wheeler’s office part-time as a consultant on land-use issues. He said he began mentoring Kuntz to step into her new role as commissioner over a month ago but declined to comment further on his reasons for resigning. 

Taylor, a resident of Nokesville who owns a 100-acre cattle farm and event venue in the county’s rural area, was first appointed to the planning commission in 2016 by former board chair Corey Stewart and reappointed by Wheeler in 2020. 

Milne and McKay announced their resignations from the commission in October. Milne served as the commission’s chair for the last three years but declined to comment on his reasons for leaving the commission in an interview with Prince William Times in October. McKay said she resigned for personal reasons. 

In the county government, former county executive Chris Martino retired at the end of December, former planning director Parag Agrawal abruptly resigned in October, and former tourism director Ann Marie Maher left her post in December after more than 10 years in the position. 

Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com

