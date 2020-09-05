Prince William County’s largest farmers market will be temporarily closed this Sunday due to the Kyle Wilson Memorial Softball tournament, Prince William County officials confirmed Friday.
The news was shared with the farmers market’s many vendors on Thursday night. The last-minute decision came after a “final planning review” of the weekend’s logistics, during which it became clear that the two events could not operate in the same venue at the same time, according to Brent Heavner, spokesman for Prince William County’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.
The farmers market, known as the Dale City Farmers Market, relocated to the parking lots outside Prince William County’s G. Richard Pfitzner baseball stadium in June to allow more room for social distancing and to comply with Virginia’s Phase 3 reopening guidelines. The stadium is the former home of the Potomac Nationals Minor League baseball team, which relocated to a new stadium in Fredericksburg.
The decision to cancel this weekend’s farmers market was made “as a safety measure, in order to limit the overall size of the crowd” and to avoid traffic problems, Heavner said Friday.
“When we were looking at the two potential uses of the facility, we determined from a safety and a logistical standpoint, we couldn’t hold them concurrently,” he added.
The news came as a surprise and a disappointment to vendors who rely on the busy Labor Day weekend markets for big sales, said the son of a produce vendor who asked that his name not be printed.
“Labor Day is the equivalent of Black Friday for produce because they operate in the red most of the year,” the man said. “Right now, we’re in that pivotal time when the peaches are still in and the apples are starting to come in.”
The farmers market will reopen next Sunday, Sept. 13, Heavner said.
The Kyle Wilson Memorial Softball Tournament is now in its 10th year and has expanded to become a United States Specialty Sports Association National Conference event for the first time this year, according to the event’s website.
The event is held in memory of Wilson, a Prince William County firefighter who was killed on April 16, 2007, while fighting a house fire in Woodbridge. The event raises money for a memorial scholarship given annually to a George Mason University student pursuing a degree in athletic training in GMU’s School of Recreation, Health and Tourism.
The tournament, which began Friday, Sept. 4 and extends through Sunday, includes more than 123 teams spread across four different venues. A total of 1,500 participants are expected plus 10 to 15 spectators for each team, Heavner said in an email.
Men’s teams are playing at Valley View Park in Nokesville, while women’s teams are playing at G. Richard Pfitzner Stadium complex, according to the event website.
On Sunday, Sept. 6, the day the farmers market would ordinarily occur, the games at Pfitzner will begin at 9 a.m. and are expected to run all day. The last game is scheduled for 6 p.m., Heavner said.
The farmers market is usually open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Teams will come and go throughout the day, not remaining on site while not participating in a game,” Heavner said.
If anyone is wondering why such a large softball tournament is occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic, Heavner says such sporting events are permitted under the state’s Phase 3 guidelines. Sports teams must follow social distancing and other protocols, but games are allowed to occur, Heavner said.
The state’s guidelines allow for up to 1,000 people in any outdoor entertainment venue.
More generally, leagues in sports such as baseball, flag football, soccer and softball have all resumed practices, games and tournaments on the county’s park facilities, Heavner said.
There are 10 tournaments remaining on the 2020 schedule at this time, including six softball tournaments and four soccer tournaments, Heavner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.