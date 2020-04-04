A second Prince William County resident has died as a result of COVID-19. The person was in their 60s, suffered from chronic medical conditions and died Friday evening, Dr. Alison Ansher, director of the Prince William Health Department, said Saturday.
The county’s first COVID-19 death, that of a man in his 70s, was announced last Friday, March 27. Citing privacy laws, the health department declined to share any further details about either of the two victims.
The Virginia Department of Health reported a spike of 28 new COVID-19 cases in Prince William County on Saturday, April 4. There were 395 new cases reported statewide Saturday, for a new total of 2,407. A total of 52 Virginians have died as a result of COVID-19, the VDH said.
Prince William County’s 28 new cases, however, were not part of a “cluster” and were not reported in any of the county’s nursing homes, assisted living or rehabilitative care centers, Ansher said Saturday.
Only one residential treatment center – Lake Manassas Health and Rehabilitation in Gainesville – has had a confirmed case of COVID-19. Three other people at the same facility who showed symptoms were tested, but the results were negative, Ansher said Saturday.
“We have worked with the facility and they have done an excellent job in following infection-control guidance,” Ansher said. “…Outbreaks in such facilities are concerning due to their population, so we have remained in close contact with that facility.”
Inside Nova reported earlier this week that a patient at Lake Manassas Health and Rehabilitation tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalized.
Regarding testing, Ansher said the health district could not say how many people in Prince William County have been tested because they are only notified of positive tests. A total of 21,552 people across the state had been tested as of Saturday morning, the VDH reported.
“Although testing has been a challenge, the number of sites in our community has increased,” Ansher said. “… [P]eople have a variety of providers they go to for testing in and outside of our community, and certainly not all tested are positive.”
As more people are tested, more positive cases are going to be identified, she added.
Also, because there is community transmission of the coronavirus in Northern Virginia, “asymptomatic people or those with mild symptoms may transmit without realizing they are infected,” she said.
Ansher gave an update on testing and other issues to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday, March 31.
Ansher said there has been a “significant increase” in the number of local hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients as well as a need for more ventilators.
Still, Ansher said she could not disclose how many Prince William residents are hospitalized with the disease or at which facilities they are being treated due to privacy laws.
In general, nursing homes have taken numerous steps to protect their residents from the coronavirus, including prohibiting all visitors except in end-of-life cases; screening all vendors and staff for symptoms upon arrival; and by performing extra cleaning, Ansher said.
The health district fit nursing home staff members for masks and provided them with extra personal protective equipment, Ansher said.
At least four local health care facilities are testing patients for COVID-19, Ansher said.
They include the Novant Urgent Care in Bristow, two NextCare Urgent Care centers in Woodbridge, and Kaiser Permanente’s Woodbridge Medical Center. The sites are still only testing symptomatic patients who meet certain criteria, Ansher said.
Ansher said PPE such as masks, gloves and gowns, are limited for local health workers. The health district recently received a shipment from the Northern Virginia Hospital Association, which had a stockpile left over from the H1N1 preparations. But Ansher said the health district received much less than expected.
“We’ve been given less than 10 percent of the PPE that we thought we would receive,” Ansher said. “It’s better than nothing, but it’s a lot less and not very much.”
In addition to nursing homes, the health district gave the PPE to the urgent care sites that are testing “to encourage them to keep testing,” Ansher said.
Additionally, the area has a shortage of testing swabs. “Hospitals are concerned about whether there is an adequate number of swabs,” Ansher said.
Ansher said people with symptoms of the disease, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the Prince William Health District’s COVID-19 information line: 703-872-7759, which operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to ask about getting tested.
