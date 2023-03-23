Prince William County will be soon own the former Gander Mountain superstore space near Potomac Mills mall, which it has leased since last year for the purpose of creating the county’s first mental health “crisis receiving center.”
The county was the winning bidder in a live auction conducted on Wednesday, March 22 with a bid of $15.2 million, according to a county press release.
The amount was at about $5 million less than the “about $20 million” that was mentioned by Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, during a brief discussion about the purchase during the Tuesday, March 21 board of supervisors’ meeting.
Because the purchase involved an auction, the exact amount the supervisors agreed to bid was not disclosed during the meeting, said Rachel Johnson, a county spokeswoman.
The purchase will include the entire building that houses the former Gander Mountain superstore as well as a flooring store, Floor & Décor, which will remain in operation, the news release said.
The 155,309-square-foot building was constructed in 1996 and is situated on 12.51 acres. It was last assessed by the county for $15.7 million, the release said.
The supervisors voted 6-2 during the March 21 meeting to place a bid in the auction. The vote was not on the agenda. The board learned about two weeks ago that the building's current owner planned to sell it at auction on March 22.
Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, explained in a interview after the vote that buying the building would ensure that the county retains the space for the crisis receiving center. Boddye said that was important because the county planned to spend about $18 million to transform the now empty store into a mental health treatment facility.
The county reiterated that justification in its press release announcing the purchase.
“By purchasing the property, the county now has the assurance that the investment of $18 million in build-out expenses related to the Crisis Receiving Center space will not have to be duplicated” after the 11-year lease is up, the county news release said, adding that the purchase would “ultimately result in cost savings."
Two supervisors -- Lawson and Gainesville District Representative Bob Weir (R) -- voted against approving a bid, saying the process lacked transparency and felt rushed.
The crisis receiving center, which is expected to open in late 2024, will be the first of its kind in Virginia. It will offer mental health services on a walk-in basis and will offer treatment for both serious mental illnesses as well as challenges such as anxiety and depression.
The facility will include an urgent care component that will dispense medication and help clients suffering from substance abuse disorder through detox and withdrawl symptoms, according to Lisa Madron, director of the county’s community services board, which oversees the county’s mental health services.
The facility will use the “crisis now” model, which is new to Virginia but well established in Arizona, and will offer short-term and overnight services.
The facility will also house about 130 county employees involved in existing support programs, from trauma services to mental-health drop-in programs and peer-based recovery groups, Madron said.
Based on a county needs assessment, the facility will offer 16 recliners, for up to 23 hours of treatment, and 16 beds for adults needing overnight treatment, which generally lasts three to five days, Madron said.
For yought, the facility is planning to offer eight recliners and eight beds. Those numbers may be increased to 16 and 16 because the contractor hired to run the center suggested doing so might be more cost-effective, Madron said.
