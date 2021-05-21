Prince William County police searching for missing Woodbridge man, 20

Prince William County police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered adult, Alexander Joseph Thurston, 20, of Woodbridge.
Thurston was last seen on Friday, May 21, at about 7:45 a.m., leaving his home located on Catawaba Drive in Woodbridge, according to Prince William County police.
Thurston’s unoccupied vehicle was recently located in the Occoquan Regional Park, police said.
Thurston is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered.
Thurston is described as a white male who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black suit.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
