The Prince William County police department has received $250,000 in federal funds to hire a contractor to independently study the department’s use of force policies after a 2021 report found the police department disproportionately used force against Black people.
The police department released its first-ever use-of-force report in July 2021 as part of its annual 2020 crime report. The report showed that during 2020, the department was twice as likely to use force against Black people than other races and ethnicities. At the time, Police Chief Peter Newsham said there was no clear explanation for such a disparity.
After the report’s release, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors asked the county’s congressional representatives for federal funding to study the issue. On March 9, Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, announced she had secured $250,000 through congressional earmarks for Prince William County to hire an independent contractor to study the department’s use-of-force policies and data.
“I’m proud to successfully deliver this funding for the Prince William Police Department to conduct an independent use-of-force review that will help our law enforcement better serve their community,” Wexton said. “I’ve worked closely with county and department leaders to make this priority a reality and look forward to the ways our officers will benefit from the new policies, trainings and data collection recommendations we anticipate from this study.”
The Prince William County police department issued a press release on Monday, March 21, with additional information about the study.
"We are grateful for this opportunity to further explore and better understand the data and the impact of our use-of-force policies,” Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham said in the statement. “This research will undoubtedly be a great benefit to the community and the department."
The contractor will be asked to assess, evaluate and analyze the department’s use-of-force policies, training programs, police culture, supervision, de-escalation strategies and tactics, according to the press release. The contractor will then recommend what adjustments may be needed in existing use-of-force policies and training programs.
“The agency does recognize that officers using force remains a critical issue in communities worthy of exploring deeper to ensure the force used is lawful and not unjustly disproportionately used against members in our communities of color,” the press release said.
There is currently no start or finish date set for the study because the police department only received funding approval on March 11, Police spokesman 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok told Prince William Times. Perok said an independent contractor needs to be selected before they set a timeline.
Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-at-large, said in the press release she is “excited to bring our police department even further expertise and knowledge to enhance its already stellar accreditation and engagement with the public.”
