Prince William County Police Chief Barry Barnard will host a “Conversation with the Chief” at 7 p.m. today, Thursday, Nov. 7, at River Oaks Elementary School, 16950 McGuffeys Trail, Dumfries.
If you can’t make it tonight, the next “Conversation with the Chief” will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, at R. Dean Kilby Elementary School, 1800 Horner Road, Woodbridge.
Those who live in the community and the surrounding area are invited “to come out, meet the chief and engage in conversation,” the police department said in a press release.
“Chief Barnard will personally answer questions and discuss any topics of concern from residents,” the press release said.
Barnard plans to hold additional community engagement conversations at other locations throughout Prince William County in the future, the news release said.
