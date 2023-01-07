The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing and endangered 82-year-old Dale City woman who is believed to have driven away from her home at about noon today, Saturday, Jan. 7.
Mercedes Sanchez Shu reportedly left her home on Pearson Drive in Dale City and last contacted her family at about 2:46 p.m. indicating she was lost, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
Mercedes may be driving a Blue Mercury Marquis with Virginia license plates 35156J, Carr said in a news release.
Shu is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies her as being listed as endangered.
Anyone with information regarding Shu's whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
Shu is described as white female who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. A description of the clothing Shu was wearing when she left home was not immediately available to the police Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.