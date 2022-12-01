If all goes according to a developer's plan, the expanse of green farmland at the corner of Prince William County Parkway and Liberia Avenue known as the “Kline farm” could begin filling up with 240 townhomes, a drive-thru pharmacy and a fast-food restaurant in as early as 2025.
But whether the area will also become home to a new complex for the Greater Manassas Baseball League remained unresolved Wednesday night despite the Prince William County Planning Commission's 7-1 vote to greenlight a rezoning for the mixed-use development.
Only Planning Commissioners Joe Fontanella (Coles) and Richard Berry (Gainesville) voted against the plan.
In separate measures, the Planning Commission also voted to recommend that the Prince William Board of County Supervisors approve three special-use permits for the drive-thru CVS pharmacy, an as-yet-to-be-determined fast-food restaurant and for a self-storage facility slated for about 4 acres across the street from the Kline farm site.
The votes came after a nearly two-hour public hearing during which about 27 people spoke for and against developer Stanley Martin’s plan to transform the Kline farm, once one of the most productive dairy farms in the state, into a mix of townhomes, “pocket parks” and neighborhood-style commercial development.
People speaking in favor of the project slightly outnumbered those who voiced opposition, with proponents numbering 15 and opponents, 12.
Proponents mostly praised developer Stanley Martin’s idea to dedicate about 25 acres of the property to a new complex of six softball and baseball fields for the GMBL. The youth baseball league could lose its longtime home at the E.G. Smith baseball complex on Godwin Drive in the City of Manassas in the coming years to a likely expansion of Micron, which operates a sizable microchip manufacturing plant nearby. Micron signed a three-year option with the city in 2021 to purchase the 18-acre E.G. Smith complex for $14 million.
Several who spoke against the project said they had no problem with either a new baseball complex or the Kline family’s desire to sell the land but rather argued the townhome project is too dense for the area, much of which is surrounded by single-family homes on larger lots.
They also complained of the additional traffic the project would bring and noted that the baseball complex is not a done deal.
Prince William County planner Scott Meyer, who presented the rezoning to the planning commission, confirmed that the space slated for the baseball complex is not formally included in the rezoning. The plan “could bring the potential for [the baseball complex], but it’s not certain,” Meyer said.
Developer Stanley Martin is seeking to rezone 55.42 acres of the 100-acre Kline farm property from A-1, or agricultural, to “planned mixed residential” and B-1, or general business.
The plan divides the property into four areas or “land bays.” About 15 of the 55 acres would be dedicated to commercial space. The area is being planned to include a CVS and fast-food restaurant along with a day care center and self-storage facility.
The pharmacy, restaurant and day care center would be located at the corner of Prince William Parkway and Liberia Avenue, while the self-storage facility would be located on about 4 acres across the street from the development, near the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Hastings Drive, east of Lake Jackson Drive.
The remaining 41 acres, all along Prince William Parkway south of Liberia Avenue, would be filled with 240 front- and rear-loaded townhomes. The residential component also includes about 6.7 acres of parks and walking trails. The neighborhood would have eight neighborhood “pocket parks,” according to Stanley Martin attorney Sherman Patrick.
Stanley Martin is offering a 20-acre site for an elementary school instead of monetary proffers to the school division and the county’s parks and recreation department. The Prince William County school division is not opposing the plan even though it is expected to generate 137 new students at the elementary, middle and high school levels, according to county documents.
During the Nov. 30 hearing, it was noted that the school site could take the place of a new school slated for the "Yorkshire area" in 2031.
An adjacent 25 acres, which Stanley Martin has identified as a possible site for the new baseball complex, is not part of the proffers and would have to be purchased by Prince William County, Meyer said.
Patrick, the Stanley Martin attorney, said during the meeting that the developer and the county are “very close” to such a deal. But none of those negotiations have occurred in public, and as of last week, both Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, and City of Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger (D) declined to comment on the ongoing negotiations.
The Kline family and Stanley Martin have been working on a new residential development for the area for more than six years. In total, there have been 16 plan submissions, according to the county staff report.
In the past, the plan to develop the picturesque farmland with its pair of white-capped silos has met fierce resistance from area residents and some elected officials over concerns about adding traffic to already congested surrounding roadways.
The opposition was less robust during the Nov. 30 hearing than it has been in the past. The current plan is less intense than previous iterations. At one time, Stanley Martin was proposing as many as 392 homes for the development.
Still, some longtime opponents told planning commissioners they are still against adding so many homes to the area. Others said the area should be dedicated to single-family detached homes, not townhouses.
Jen Gettys, who lives nearby, has been collecting signatures on a petition in opposition to the plan for years. On Wednesday, she said the petition now includes more than 9,900 names of people who remain opposed.
“This is not the right place or the right time or the right plan for this,” she said.
Sara Jens, who lives in Manassas Park, said the development is still too much for the already crowded Liberia Avenue corridor.
“I don’t understand why homes have to be built at all, but if they are, I wish they were single-family,” Jens said. “I think building a CVS would be crazy because there’s a CVS right across the street. … Storage is ugly and it’s bleak. We already have storage around here.”
Nearly all of those who spoke in favor of the plan talked of the importance of providing a new home for the youth baseball league.
At the close of the public hearing, Fontanella, who represents the Coles District where the Kline farm is located, introduced a motion to defer the plan until Feb. 22, 2023, to allow the developer to work on several issues, including firming up the plan to dedicate the 25 acres to a new baseball complex.
Fontanella also expressed concerns about the storage facility being incompatible with the surrounding mostly rural and suburban area and what he said was an insufficient contribution to the county's effort to build more affordable housing. Stanley Martin agreed to increase its proffer for affordable housing from $250 to $2,500 per unit for a total of $600,000 if all 240 units are built.
But that motion failed in a 3-4 vote with only Fontanella, Berry and Commissioner Tom Gordy (Brentsville) voting in favor of it.
Planning Commissioner Qwendolyn Brown (Neabsco) made the successful motion to recommend that the supervisors approve the rezoning. Brown added the condition that Stanley Martin "work with [county] staff to finalize the dedication of the 25 acres for public and civic use prior to the board of supervisors' meeting."
Fontanella made three separate motions to recommend approval of the special use permits for the CVS, restaurant and storage facility. Fontanella conditioned his motion for the storage facility, saying its design should align with the surrounding area. All three motions were approved, but Planning Commissioner Cynthia Moses-Nedd (Woodbridge) voted against the storage facility, saying she did not believe the area was the right place for it.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will have the final say on the rezoning and related SUPs. The matter has not yet been scheduled for a public hearing before the full board.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.