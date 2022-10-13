As of Oct. 6, Prince William had already logged more than 40 crashes involving pedestrians, including seven fatalities, matching last year’s total with about three months still left in the year.
The number of pedestrian fatalities in 2021 was near the decade high of nine pedestrian fatalities recorded in 2012, according to Prince William County police.
Prince William County police recently released the latest statistics regarding pedestrian crashes and deaths in an effort to urge pedestrian “best practices” during the fall and winter months, which are typically among the most dangerous for pedestrians, according to 1stSgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
“Unless traffic laws and best practices are followed, Prince William County will likely meet, if not exceed, the total number of fatal pedestrian-involved crashes and the number of overall pedestrian-related crashes compared to last year, Perok said in a news release.
Maps of reportable crashes over the last five years show “a considerable concentration” of pedestrian-involved crashes and pedestrian fatalities along busy corridors, such as Richmond Highway and Sudley Road, "where best practices are especially needed,” Perok said.
Last year, about 40% of the county’s total of 71 pedestrian crashes took place between October and December. Over the past five years, the county has seen an average of 59 pedestrian crashes annually, Perok said in a news release.
As in previous years, many of this year's fatal pedestrian crashes involved dangerous practices such as crossing busy roadways outside of crosswalks; walking too close to roadways or within them; wearing dark clothing; and being inattentive to surroundings, the release said.
Pedestrian-related crashes can be prevented by planning a safe route ahead of leaving one’s home, obeying all posted signs and signals, dressing to be seen, limiting phone and other distractions, avoiding impairments and staying out of the roadway unless legally crossing in a designated area, the release said.
