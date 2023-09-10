Prince William officials will hold a ceremony at the county government center Monday morning to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the Pentagon and World Trade Center.
Prince William County lost 22 people on Sept. 11, 2001, more than any other community in the region.
The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the Sean T. Connaughton Community Plaza, between Prince William Development Services Building and the James J. McCoart Administration Building, at 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge.
The ceremony will honor and remember the county’s fallen and the nearly 3,000 others killed in the attacks that day, according to a county news release.
The ceremony will include the presentation of colors and National Anthem, the tolling of the bell, brief remarks by Board of County Supervisors Chair At-Large Ann B. Wheeler and the reading of the names of the county residents who were killed that day.
The ceremony will conclude with the playing of taps.
All are welcome to attend.
Prince William County residents who died on 9/11 include:
- Sgt. First Class John J. Chada, U.S. Army, Retired
- Specialist Jamie L. Fallon, U.S. Navy
- Amelia V. Fields
- Lt. Col. Robert J. Hymel, U.S. Air Force, Retired
- Sgt. Maj. Lacey B. Ivory, U.S. Army
- Judith L. Jones
- David W. Laychak
- James T. Lynch, Jr.
- Gene E. Maloy
- Robert J. Maxwell
- Molly L. McKenzie
- Craig J. Miller
- Diana B. Padro
- Rhonda S. Rasmussen
- Edward V. Rowenhorst
- Judy Rowlett
- Donald D. Simmons
- Jeff L. Simpson
- Cheryle D. Sincock
- Chief Information Systems Technician Gregg H. Smallwood, U.S. Navy
- Sgt. Maj. Larry L. Strickland, U.S. Army
- Sandra L. White
