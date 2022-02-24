Prince William County officials take steps toward long-awaited drug court

Prince William County is the only Northern Virginia judicial circuit currently without a drug court – a special docket that diverts defendants with substance abuse problems into treatment programs instead of sending them to jail. But that may change in the coming months, according to county officials.
After launching a pilot drug court program last year, Prince William County officials want to make the program a permanent fixture. The county court is planning to submit an application to the Supreme Court of Virginia in April seeking its approval.
If all goes according to plan, “it could be up and running by June 1st,” Prince William County Chief Public Defender Tracey Lenox told Prince William Times.
Lenox said the push to create a local drug treatment court is being driven by local judges, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, the newly created public defender’s office and county supervisors’ “willingness to dig in on mental health and substance abuse issues.”
“This is an evidence-based approach to dealing with a crisis that in the past has been dealt with by a carceral approach, by filling the jail with people who are addicts. And this is saying, ‘There's a healthier way to do this,’” Lenox said.
“A drug court model is saying, ‘What can we do to improve the health outcomes for these folks? What can we do to make them more productive citizens?’”
Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth told Prince William Times she is “very excited” about the prospect of bringing a drug court to Prince William County. She added that she was “baffled” as to why the county did not have one "years ago.”
“A drug court will … [provide] better oversight and access to treatment. Families in our community who have a loved one fighting addiction will now have an ally with the criminal justice system to help them in recovery, and we as prosecutors can focus on the crimes that cause the most harm to our society,” Ashworth said.
Ashworth said the commonwealth’s attorney’s office sees many cases of simple possession of controlled substances – a felony – by people addicted drugs and alcohol.
“Much of our prosecutors’ time is taken up resolving these cases and dealing with the limited treatment options available and difficulties with relapse and ancillary crimes,” she said.
To move forward, however, the proposal must first be approved by the Supreme Court of Virginia’s Drug Court Treatment Advisory Committee, which will likely consider the county’s application at its upcoming May 4 meeting.
Drug courts have operated in Virginia for 2 decades
Sixty-one Virginia jurisdictions already have drug treatment courts, including Loudoun, Fairfax, Arlington counties and the City of Alexandria.
Drug treatment courts provide intensive drug treatment and strict supervision of people with substance abuse disorders in drug-related cases for a minimum of one year. Participants are required to make frequent court appearances and submit to random drug testing, but successful completion of the treatment program results in dismissal of the charges, reduced sentences and lesser penalties.
Drug courts have been operating in Virginia for more than 20 years, according to a 2021 annual report from the Office of the Executive Secretary of the Supreme Court of Virginia. They offer “a cost-effective way to increase the percentage of sustained recovery of addicted offenders thereby improving public safety and reducing costs associated with rearrest and additional incarceration,” the report says.
A 2012 report found that, for every adult who completes a Virginia drug treatment court program, the commonwealth saves $19,234 compared to an adult who “receives traditional case processing.”
Overdose deaths have increased in Prince William County during the pandemic – rising from 65 in 2019 to 101 in 2020, according to an Inside NOVA article published in October.
County's proposed budget includes a drug court coordinator
County supervisors hope to give the drug treatment court an immediate boost should it be approved by the Supreme Court of Virginia by hiring a drug court coordinator.
Prince William County Executive Elijah Johnson included $100,000 to hire a coordinator in the county’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget, which would take effect on July 1. The budget will be adopted by the board in late April, but it remains unclear what could change between now and then.
Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, said told Prince William Times that he supports keeping money in the budget to fund a drug court coordinator. He said hiring the position would aid in the effort to make the drug treatment court a permanent fixture in the county.
“The current drug court pilot program administered in our judicial center has proven effective in altering the trajectory of those suffering from substance abuse toward rehabilitation rather than recidivism,” Boddye said.
