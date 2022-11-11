veterans day ceremony Ann Wheeler Victor Angry John O'Connor

Joe Gilkerson, veterans commission liaison, and Prince William County human resources director, left; Prince William County Fire and Rescue Chaplain John O’Connor; Supervisor Victor Angry and Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler place a wreath at the Prince William County War Memorial at Freedom Park near the McCoart Government Center.  

 Prince William County
(1) comment

JosephGeorge4Neabsco
JosephGeorge4Neabsco

I’ve seen events that five of the BOCS Reps have participated in for veterans over this past week, but none from three others. I’m wondering why that is?

Report

