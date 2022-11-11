Prince William County leaders honored local veterans Thursday during a Veterans Day ceremony at the Prince William County War Memorial at Freedom Park near the county government center.
Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, and others gave remarks recognizing the county's 50,000 residents who are veterans or serve on active-duty with the armed forces, according to a county news release.
“America’s brave sons and daughters who are serving today continue to give much to keep America safe, preserve our nation’s values, and protect our country’s beliefs,” Wheeler said.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to all military veterans, including those who have served, those who serve now, those who were injured and those who died while wearing the cloth of the nation. Let us remember that veterans have been and remain at the forefront of defending the beacon of light that is America.”
Veterans Day has its beginnings in Armistice Day when guns fell silent on 11th hour, the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918 to end WWI. The name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 after the Korean War to recognize all who served.
“Today, we honor all veterans who selflessly answered the call to defend the country and put their lives on the line for the freedoms we all enjoy,” Angry said, according to the release.
”Veterans have demonstrated heroism. That heroism often goes unnoticed by those who enjoy the security their sacrifices guaranteed. As we remember the great deeds of our veterans, it’s important to remember that veterans defend us 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”
Both Wheeler and Angry noted that military families also make great sacrifices to support veterans.
“We gratefully thank military families at the same time we thank our veterans and honor their sacrifices as well. Military families persevere through veterans’ long absences and worry about their loved ones in uniform when they are away,” Wheeler said.
“Let us not forget the military spouses who endured frequent moves, accepted interruptions to their careers and shouldered the responsibility of raising a family alone," Angry said. "Military children deal with changing schools, missing friends and — most of all — the uncertainty of whether their mothers and fathers will return home."
“To all of our veterans, in particular the nearly 50,000 who call Prince William County home, thank you for your service, your sacrifice, your strength and your steadfastness,” said Prince William County Veterans Commission Chair Tom Gordy.
“We owe our freedom to you. That is something we will never take for granted. Thank you to all who have endured and continue to endure so that our military can remain the best, most professional fighting force in the world.”
(1) comment
I’ve seen events that five of the BOCS Reps have participated in for veterans over this past week, but none from three others. I’m wondering why that is?
