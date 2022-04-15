Electric vehicle drivers are invited to charge up for free at the new “EV” charging stations installed outside Prince William County’s government center, the first and only charging stations on Prince William County property.
The county’s EV charging station project began last year. Installation of the five dual stations was completed in early December 2021 by vendor ChargePoint, according to Matthew F. Villareale, director of facilities and fleet management for Prince William County. The stations are located in front of the James J. McCoart Building, located off Prince William Parkway at 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Michael Hurlocker, who works at the county’s office of management and budget said he uses the new charging stations regularly to charge his fully electric Nissan Leaf.
“It’s a huge convenience to be able to plug in where I work,” he said.
Hurlocker said his vehicle has about a 90-mile range, and he gets about 20 miles of range per hour of charging at McCoart. “Range anxiety is a real thing” with electric vehicles so “availability of chargers is significant,” he said.
The idea for the chargers came from Prince William residents, Villareale said. The installation of the chargers is in line with the county’s 2021-24 strategic plan’s goal for “sustainable growth,” he said.
According to the strategic plan, the county aims to “establish Prince William County as a leader in promoting sustainable growth that ensures the social, economic and environmental health of the county.” Increasing the number of electric-vehicle charging stations in the county was one of the goal’s “key performance indicators.”
The county added the chargers at the same time improvements were made to handicapped parking spots outside McCoart to make them compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations, Villareale said.
“Knowing that the residents wanted to see the county provide more sustainable solutions, it was the right time to install the stations while we were completing the other work in the parking lot,” he explained.
The cost of chargers was $233,625 and was paid for with funds from the county’s department of facilities and fleet management. The county is pursuing grants of up to $32,500 from Dominion Energy toward the cost of the charging stations, Villareale said.
Anyone with a free ChargePoint account can access the chargers for free. They are “level 2” charging stations, which take approximately four hours to fully charge a vehicle. The cost of charging electric vehicles varies from site to site but usually runs between $5 to $10 for a full charge, Villareale said.
For now, the county is paying the cost of each EV charge, though that could change in the future. Since February, the county has spent $52 for vehicles to charge at McCoart, he said.
The county couldn’t predict how often the chargers would be used when they were installed. Of the more than 161,000 vehicles registered in the county, only about 2,400 are identified as electric vehicles. The stations were used 24 times in February and 26 times in the first half of March, Villareale said.
Hurlocker said the most vehicles he has seen charging at McCoart at one time was three. He said he expects that number to rise as word spreads about the availability of the chargers and also with the increasing popularity of electric vehicles.
Across the DC-Maryland-Virginia region, the purchase and regular use of electric vehicles has been steadily on the rise over the last decade.
“In our region, the number of battery electric vehicles alone increased by more than 450% just between 2016 and 2020,” Maia Davis, a senior environmental planner for the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, said on a recent episode of the “Think Regionally” podcast. “We need to press forward to build out the regional electric vehicle charging network so that no matter where you live, work, or play across the region, you know there’s a charging station around the corner. Just as today, we know there’s a gas station nearby.”
Last year, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors endorsed the MWCOG goals of reducing the county’s greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 from a 2005 baseline and sourcing 100% of the county’s electricity from renewable sources by 2035, said Giulia Manno, the county’s new environmental and energy sustainability officer who recently joined the county’s office of executive management.
The supervisors adopted an even more aggressive goal of sourcing 100% of electricity for county government operations from renewable sources five years earlier – by 2030, Manno said.
“In order to reach these goals, the county will be developing a plan to reduce emissions in many sectors with transportation being one of the most impactful,” Manno said in an email, adding: “Installing EV charging stations contributes to the county’s climate goals by incentivizing low carbon transportation options.”
A nationwide electric vehicle charging network could be just five years away. President Biden announced in February that $5 billion will be made available from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law over five years to design and build out a “National EV Charging Network,” according to the U.S. Department of Transportation website.
The plan is to create a network of EV charging stations along designated alternative fuel corridors especially along the interstate highway route. This year, $615 million is available to be allocated to states that apply for funds, the USDOT website said.
Each state must submit an “EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan” to access their share of the funds. Virginia could receive as much as $15.7 million for fiscal year 2022, according to the USDOT website.
Virginia is working on its application and expects to submit an application to the Federal Highway Administration later this year, according to Marshall M. Herman, acting director of communications for the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.