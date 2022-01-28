 Skip to main content
Prince William County libraries to distribute COVID-19 test kits for a limited time

at home COVID-19 tests

At-home COVID-19 test. Photo is only an example of an at-home test.

Prince William Public Libraries will distribute free COVID-19 at-home test kits for a limited time at 11 branches beginning next Monday, Jan. 31. Residents do not need a library card or proof of residency to pick up a free testing kit.

Test kits are limited to two per person.  

COVID-19 at-home test kits will be available at the following locations and times:  

  • Dale City Library will distribute test kits on Monday, Jan. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.  

  • Central, Chinn Park, Haymarket Gainesville, Manassas City, Montclair, and Potomac libraries will distribute test kits Monday, Jan. 31 to Wednesday, Feb. 2 from 10a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

  • Nokesville, Lake Ridge, Dumfries and Independent Hill libraries will distribute test kits Monday, Jan. 31 to Wednesday, Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.  

Library officials are recommending residents call their desired library location to ensure that kits are still available, according to a statement on the Prince William Public Libraries website.

Depending on the location, test kits may be distributed via curbside pickup or residents may need to come inside the library, the website states.

Members of the public are urged to wear a mask when entering the libraries, anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms should have someone pick up the test on their behalf, the website states. 

Prince William Public Libraries spokeswoman Rachel Johnson told Prince William Times on Dec. 6 that the library system had no plans to distribute COVID-19 at-home test kits. Johnson said county leadership had not directed the libraries to distribute tests at that time. 

The Virginia Department of Health announced a partnership with 18 Virginia library systems to distribute COVID-19 at-home tests in November known as Supporting Testing Access through Community Collaboration, or STACC.  

The number of library systems now participating in the program is 60 as of Friday, Jan. 28. Prince William County is not listed as one of the localities participating in the program. 

Updated information about test supply availability and potential additional distribution times will be available at Prince William Public Libraries website

