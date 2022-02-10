Prince William County leaders propose 4% meals tax beginning July 1

Eating at a restaurant in Prince William County could become more expensive next year.
County officials are proposing imposing a 4% meals tax to help fund Prince William County’s upcoming, fiscal year 2023 budget. The new tax is expected to generate a total of $24.5 million in revenue next year, with $14 million going to the Prince William County School Division and $10.5 million to the county government, according to county documents.
The proposal is outlined in Acting-Prince William County Executive Elijah Johnson’s budget presentation, which he will give to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors during the 7:30 p.m. portion of their Tuesday, Feb. 15 meeting.
The presentation was posted online on the county’s website on Thursday.
Meals taxes are special taxes that apply to prepared foods for immediate consumption, like restaurant meals. They typically do not apply to groceries and other prepared foods.
Chair Ann Wheeler, D-at-large, said in an emailed statement Thursday she would support the plan for a 4% meals tax if it supports “needed programs and services,” including an employee pay increase.
“Staff has discussed the meals tax in the prior two budget seasons, and it has always been part of the five-year plan starting in [fiscal year 2023], which is the current budget. I need to review the current proposed budget in more detail, but if the meals tax supports needed programs and services, including an employee compensation increase, then I will support it,” Wheeler said.
If adopted, Prince William County will join several nearby localities who also have meal taxes: the City of Manassas, Town of Dumfries, Arlington County, Stafford County, the City of Fairfax and the City of Alexandria.
Johnson’s proposed budget is $1.48 billion – a $140 million increase over the current year.
The proposed budget does include a 3% “pay for performance” increase in county employee salaries.
It also lowers the county’s real estate tax rate by more than 6 cents, from $1.115 to $1.05 per $100 of assessed value, although the average annual residential tax bill is projected to rise by an average of $233 over the current year because of rising home values and thus assessments.
The proposed budget would increase the amount of local tax dollars sent to the Prince William County School division by $61.1 million – a 9.3% increase over the current year. Prince William County’s government has a longstanding revenue-sharing agreement with the school division that traditionally directs 57% of general fund tax revenue to the county’s public schools.
Prince William County School Superintendent LaTanya McDade is proposing a 14% boost in spending for county schools next year from a combination of increased county and state revenues.
County staff and the Prince William Board of County Supervisors have scheduled several budget work sessions and community input meetings in March and April. The board of county supervisors is expected to adopt the fiscal year 2023 budget on April 27.
