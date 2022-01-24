Prince William County joins 6 other Va. school divisions in lawsuit challenging Youngkin's executive order on masks

The Prince William County School Board has joined six other school divisions across Virginia in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order that gives parents the choice of sending their children to school without masks.
In a joint statement issued Monday morning, the school boards of all seven school divisions -- Prince William County, Alexandria City, Arlington County, City of Richmond, Fairfax County, Falls Church City and Hampton City – said they are taking legal action in an effort to “defend the right of local school boards to enact policy at the local level, including policies that protect the health and wellbeing of all students and staff.”
The statement said the lawsuit “is not politically motivated” but centers on “fundamental questions” about the powers of local school boards as set out by the Virginia Constitution and the state General Assembly.
The lawsuit also seeks to settle whether the governor can reverse – without action by state lawmakers – an existing state law, Senate Bill 1303, which states that schools must offer in-person instruction to all students five days a week while following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines “to the maximum extent practicable.”
The CDC recommends masking in public schools and in all public places where community spread of the disease is high.
“Without today’s action, school boards are placed in a legally untenable position -- faced with an executive order that is in conflict with the constitution and state law,” the statement says. “These seven school divisions would welcome the opportunity to collaborate with the governor to ensure the safety and welfare of all students.”
Prince William County School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef (at large) said the local board’s priority in filing the lawsuit is to protect students and staff and to keep schools open.
“It is our highest priority to have students learning in-person, and to do so in a manner that protects the wellbeing of all students and staff. It is also important that school boards retain their local decisional authority to take actions deemed necessary for the safety of their school community,” Lateef said in a statement issued Monday morning.
“With this legal filing, we do not seek to make a political statement. We simply seek clarification on the conflict between the governor’s recent executive order and existing state and federal law. Due to the confusion this has caused our families and our schools, we are seeking answers from the court as rapidly as possible.”
The joint statement also said the lawsuit is “not brought out of choice, but out of necessity" due to high COVID-19 community transmission rates.
With "our hospitals at crisis level, and the continued recommendation of health experts to retain universal mask-wearing for the time being, this is simply not the time to remove this critical component of layered health and safety mitigation strategies,” the joint statement said.
“School divisions need to continue to preserve their authority to protect and serve all our students, including our most vulnerable, who need these mitigation measures perhaps more than anyone to be able to continue to access in-person instruction,” it continued.
Prince William County schools announced that its mask policy would remain in place even before Youngkin issued his Executive Order Two shortly after his inauguration into office on Jan. 15. Superintendent LaTanya McDade reiterated that position during the Jan. 20 school board meeting.
But McDade did alter the school division’s quarantining and isolations protocols effective today, Jan. 24.
The revised rules say students and staff who are fully vaccinated and show no signs of COVID-19 do not have to quarantine if they are deemed close contacts of someone who tests positive for COVID-19. Students and staff who are close contacts but not fully vaccinated must quarantine for five days.
Students who test positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms must still isolate for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status, under the new rules. Staff, however, need only to isolate for five days.
The 10-day isolation remains in place for students who are ill or test positive, regardless of vaccination status, because the five-day isolation rules require that masks be worn in schools at all times, which is not possible during lunch, the school division said in a statement last week.
What’s less clear is exactly how Prince William schools will handle students who come to school today without their masks. The existing school board policy mandates masks inside school division buildings for all students, staff and visitors with limited exceptions and says that students who arrive at school without a mask will be offered them by the school. The policy also says “egregious and reoccurring instances” of not following the mask policy can result in disciplinary action.
The school division did not immediately answer an email Monday, Jan. 24 asking how schools would handle students or staff who arrive at schools Monday without masks -- or if a significant number of parents requested exemptions to the policy and on what grounds since Youngkin announced his executive order Jan. 15.
While only seven Virginia school divisions have joined the current lawsuit, at least 58 of the state’s 130 school divisions have said they will retain policies requiring masks in schools despite Youngkin’s executive order, according to a tally by the Washington Post.
Other school divisions, including Spotsylvania and Fauquier County in Northern Virginia, have said they will comply with the executive order and make masks optional in schools starting Monday, Jan. 24.
This is a developing story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
