thumbnail_IMG_8487.jpg Blaine Pearsall

Blaine Pearsall, in tan jacket, second from right, urges his fellow Prince William Historical Commissioners to press county officials on why they want to open areas in the Manassas Battlefield Historic District to data centers. 

 Photo by Jill Palermo
Map_News_Historical Commission vote.png

Areas within the Prince William Digital Gateway study area are included in the Manassas Battlefield Historic District. The Prince William Historical Commission recommends that no changes be made to county zoning below the yellow line. 
Screen Shot 2022-09-14 at 4.39.28 PM.png

A map of the Prince William Digital Gateway area separated into northern and southern areas as designated by the Prince William County Historical Commission. The historical commission recommends that the southern portion of the plan (in yellow) remain unchanged from its current land-use designations or that the plan be denied by the planning commission and the board of supervisors.
thumbnail_IMG_8496.jpg Earnie Porta Historical commission

Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta, a member of the Prince William County Historical Commission, discusses how the commission should express its concerns before the supervisors’ Nov. 1 vote on the Prince William Digital Gateway. 
Screen Shot 2022-09-14 at 5.59.18 PM.png

Land-use designations proposed for the Prince William Digital Gateway area by the Prince William County Planning Department.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(1) comment

wawright
wawright

Is the Prince William Historical Commission yet another informed organization to be ignored by the lemmings running our county government? If so, they’re in good company with the Prince William County Watershed Management Branch, Manassas National Battlefield Park, the Fairfax County Department of Planning and Development, the Fairfax County Water Authority, the Sierra Club, the National Parks Conservation Association and on and on and on.

I was present at the meeting on October 3rd where members of the Planning Office staff were present. On two occasions, I heard staff members cite “Supervisor priorities” when rationalizing a Planning Office position dismissive of historical preservation concerns.

The Supervisors are elected officials and perfectly empowered to vote as they choose when a proposal reaches them. However, it is the duty of professional government staff to make fact-based assessments, free of political influence, when preparing their recommendations. When Supervisors extend their reach into what is supposed to be an impartial review process, it corrupts the integrity of that process and undermines the credibility of the outcome. The predictable result is public skepticism and acrimony.

One of the Historical Commission members summed up the Prince William Digital Gateway concisely: “It’s a horrible plan, promoted by developers and people who are going to get filthy rich by it. If we allow developers to dictate the future of Prince William County, it’s not a smart move and it’s certainly not in the public interest.”

Need anyone say more?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.