In an effort to force a public discussion about the proposed Prince William Digital Gateway’s impact on local historic sites, the county’s historical commission voted Tuesday to recommend that two areas in the vicinity of the future data center corridor – Pageland Farm and Rock Hill Farm – be formally designated as “county registered historic sites.”
The commission’s recommendation now goes to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, which will decide whether to initiate a comprehensive plan amendment to further study the proposed designations. When the board will take up the matter is not yet known.
Back in November 2022, the supervisors approved a comprehensive plan amendment to transform 2,139 acres directly north of Manassas National Battlefield Park into a massive new data center corridor. The area is in the county’s once-protected rural crescent and overlaps the state and nationally recognized “Manassas Battlefield Historic District,” which spans 6,400 acres. Only about 5,073 acres are contained by the battlefield’s boundaries. Another 1,396 acres lie along the Pageland Lane corridor.
The charge to formally recognize historic properties in the PW Digital Gateway area was led by Blaine Pearsall, the Gainesville District representative to the Prince William County Historical Commission, and other like-minded commissioners who have opposed developing areas within the battlefield historic district for new data centers for nearly a year.
Pearsall has been pushing for months to find out why the existing historic district was not formally recognized by county officials as the PW Digital Gateway wound its way through the county’s approval process.
Commissioners suggested four sites in the vicinity of the PW Digital Gateway planning area to consider as “county registered historic sites,” a designation that would not prevent their development but could require steps to mitigate impacts to the area.
The commission voted to recommend that the supervisors designate “Pageland Farm” and “Rock Hill Farm” as county registered historic sites. “Pageland Farm” consists of approximately 2,500 acres within the historic district and adjacent to the battlefield. The area is bounded by Pageland Lane on the east and U.S. 29 on the south.
The commission noted that Confederate infantry units from Alabama, North Carolina and Mississippi camped and trained in the Pageland Farm area and between August and November of 1861 “as many as 476 members of these units died of disease and were likely interred on the property,” according to the commission’s proposal.
Also, during the Battle of Second Manassas on Aug. 29, 1862, the high ground of the Pageland Farm area “anchored the extreme right flank” of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson’s “unfinished railroad defense line,” where more than 5,000 troops were deployed.
The Pageland Farm area is comprised of about 15 privately-owned properties along Pageland Lane and partially overlaps the PW Digital Gateway planning area. The cultural and historical significance of Pageland Farm has been recognized by its previous listings on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
After a heated and sometimes emotional discussion, the historical commission voted 9-3 to recommend Pageland Farm as a registered historic site in the cultural resources chapter of the county’s comprehensive plan.
One of the three no votes came from Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta, an at-large member of the historical commission who called the vote an “11th hour attempt at trying to block the Digital Gateway … and fundamentally an effort to try to block development breaking into the rural crescent.”
Porta also said he wasn’t persuaded by the history provided, noting he “feels strongly about battlefield and cemeteries but not encampments.” Porta also said that he believes that the digital gateway developers, Compass and QTS, will actually make the history of the area more accessible since much of the land is now privately owned. The land would remain privately owned, however, if developed into data centers.
Historical Commissioner John DePue, who represents the Coles District, countered: “We have knowledge that this is a place where soldiers died.”
“Each of these sites must rise or fall on their own merit … without the political noise,” DePue added.
Rock Hill Farm was recommended in a 9-4 vote. While much of the area is owned by the American Battlefield Trust, the remainder is privately owned and includes property owned by Mary Ann Ghadban, a commercial real estate developer who first proposed the idea of a data center corridor along Pageland Lane.
Rock Hill Farm is significant to the Battle of Second Manassas because the tract was behind Stonewall Jackson’s “Stony Ridge” defense line. There is evidence the site was also a Confederate field hospital and potentially contains military graves, according to the commission’s proposal.
The commission voted down recommending two other sites: the Marble Hill Freedman Settlement and Thornton Drive Road. The commission tabled a decision on the Marble Hill Freedman Settlement to do more research. The site is known to be the birthplace of Jennie Dean, who founded the Manassas Industrial School for Colored Youth, the first high school for Black students in Northern Virginia.
The commission voted not to move forward a designation for Thornton Drive, which intersects with Pageland Lane and Catharpin Road because while they agreed it is historic because of its location in a post-Civil War African American settlement, the roadbed itself does not meet the criteria for a county registered historic site.
Commission Vice Chair Yolanda Green, who represents the Potomac District, suggested erecting a sign at the roadside explaining its historical significance.
The decisions came during a five-hour meeting that stretched beyond 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Pageland Lane area residents who have signed contracts to sell their properties to data center developers involved in the PW Digital Gateway spoke against the designations during public comment time, insisting there is “nothing left” of historical value remaining on their properties.
“This is backroom politics at its most deceptive,” said Page Snyder, who owns about 150 acres in the PW Digital Gateway area.
Snyder, whose mother Annie Snyder, was among those who led the fight in the 1990s against a Disney theme park proposed outside Haymarket because of its impact on the battlefield and surrounding historic areas, called the historical commission’s attempt to designate her family’s property as a registered historic site “outrageous.”
“We all know what’s going on here,” Synder said, adding: “Some members of this commission have become political pawns.”
Ghadban falsely called the commission’s vote a “government taking” of her private property.
“I object that we were not informed. Why didn’t you send us a letter? I never got a letter saying that you all are considering putting our properties into a historic district,” Ghadban said. “That is a taking of our private properties. You should inform us; you shouldn’t just sit here and do this willy-nilly.”
Residents of Heritage Hunt spoke in favor of the designations as did representatives from the National Parks Conservation Association and American Battlefield Trust.
Members of the Prince William County Historical Commission are appointed by individual supervisors and are charged with assessing new developments for their impacts on historic resources and recommending recognition of historic sites.
“We are supposed to be protecting history,” Pearsall said. “If property meets the criteria, we are supposed to do this job.”
DePue said the commission received over 300 emails over the past two days objecting to its considering Pageland Farm a county historic site. He said doing such work is the commission’s responsibility and explained the designation does not amount to the “taking” of private property.
He also noted that the property owners had been notified via publication, which worked as evidenced by the owners’ participation in the meeting, both in writing and in person.
DePue also explained that the historic commission’s recommendation is just the beginning of the process and that several steps will follow – but only if the supervisors agree.
“The board has to initiate it first, then we start working on it,” said Prince William County Archaeologist Justin Patton.
Pageland Lane area landowners asserted in a massive e-mail campaign that any assessment of the historical significance of their area constituted abrogation of their property rights. More likely, the campaign’s intent was to preempt any discussion to prevent professional staff and historians from even rendering a judgment.
Usually, they want us to look at things that displease them, like power lines and traffic.
Now, they want us NOT to look at things that might be inconvenient for them, like cemeteries and other historical sites and artifacts.
The Historical Commission’s bylaws say its mission is to “provide counsel, advice, and assistance to the Board of County Supervisors in its efforts to preserve and protect historic sites”.
I couldn’t find anything that said what Commission members should NOT look at and who can tell them where NOT to look.
We have heard quite a bit about the rights of Pageland Lane area landowners over the past year and a half. I had an eighth-grade social studies teacher who said: “Your rights end where the other fellow’s nose begins”. There are an awful lot of bruised noses in Prince William County from the sharp elbows of Pageland Lane area landowners exercising disproportionate influence over our government.
