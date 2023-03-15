Blaine Pearsall Prince William County Historical Commission.jpg

Gainesville District Historical Commissioner Blaine Pearsall, center, listens as fellow members discuss historic sites near the Prince William Digital Gateway.

Mary Ann Ghadban, a Pageland Lane area landowner who was instrumental in the formation of Prince William Digital Gateway, speaks before the Prince William Historical Commission on Tuesday, March 14.
Page Snyder, a Pageland Lane area landowner, speaks in opposition to the Prince William Historical Commission's proposal to designate certain sites near the Prince William Digital Gateway planning area as "registered county historic sites."
(1) comment

wawright
wawright

Pageland Lane area landowners asserted in a massive e-mail campaign that any assessment of the historical significance of their area constituted abrogation of their property rights. More likely, the campaign’s intent was to preempt any discussion to prevent professional staff and historians from even rendering a judgment.

Usually, they want us to look at things that displease them, like power lines and traffic.

Now, they want us NOT to look at things that might be inconvenient for them, like cemeteries and other historical sites and artifacts.

The Historical Commission’s bylaws say its mission is to “provide counsel, advice, and assistance to the Board of County Supervisors in its efforts to preserve and protect historic sites”.

I couldn’t find anything that said what Commission members should NOT look at and who can tell them where NOT to look.

We have heard quite a bit about the rights of Pageland Lane area landowners over the past year and a half. I had an eighth-grade social studies teacher who said: “Your rights end where the other fellow’s nose begins”. There are an awful lot of bruised noses in Prince William County from the sharp elbows of Pageland Lane area landowners exercising disproportionate influence over our government.

