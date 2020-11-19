The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has announced the hiring of Parag Agrawal as the new county planning director following a nationwide search with a public survey and competitive hiring process.
Agrawal’s expected start date is Dec. 7, and his salary is $170,000, according to county spokesperson Sherrie Johnson.
“We are happy to welcome Mr. Agrawal to Prince William County and the level of expertise he brings to the position," Prince William County Executive Chris Martino said in a news release.
Agrawal currently serves as community development director in one of the fastest-growing communities near Atlanta, Georgia.
For three years prior to working in that position, Agrawal was the associate director of the division of statewide planning and the metropolitan planning organization for the state of Rhode Island, which has a population of 1 million people.
Preceding his time working in Rhode Island, Agrawal was the planning and economic development director for the City of Bridgeport, Connecticut. In total, Agrawal has more than 18 years of experience in the field of planning and development, the release said.
“Mr. Agrawal brings a wealth of experience to this position, and we look forward to innovative programs to benefit Prince William County,” Prince William County Board of Supervisors at-large Chair Ann Wheeler said in a statement.
Agrawal administered Georgia's largest transfer of development rights programs and a “greenspace bond program,” both intended to help conserve and preserve land. He also recently completed metropolitan Atlanta's tree preservation ordinance and worked with private stakeholders to facilitate the development of the city’s new downtown, according to a county press release.
Agrawal has a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Aligarh University in India and a master’s degree in city and regional planning from Ohio State University. He is a certified planner with the American Planning Association.
“I am excited to join the team to help move the county forward in its goals. I appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of Prince William County. I look forward to working with various community stakeholders to make Prince William County as the most livable community in the country,” Agrawal said.
Agrawal was selected as the top-ranked candidate after a national recruitment process. Prince William County received 34 applications from 15 states. Candidates went through an extensive vetting process as part of a contract with a recruiter, The Novak Consulting Group.
“Agrawal distinguished himself throughout the recruitment process,” the press release said. “He believes strongly in community engagement, building positive relationships and collaboration. He is looking forward to bringing his experience in revitalization, redevelopment and land conservation to Prince William County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.