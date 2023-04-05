Prince William County hires new fire chief

Tom LaBelle, who most recently served as deputy chief of the Henrico County Division of Fire, will be Prince William County’s new fire and rescue chief effective May 1, county officials announced Tuesday.
LaBelle’s hiring was announced at the Tuesday, April 4 meeting of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. His annual salary will be $215,000, according to Rachel Johnson, a county spokeswoman.
LaBelle has more than 30 years’ experience in emergency services organizations. He was hired by Henrico County in 2020, according to news reports. Prior to joining Henrico, LaBelle spent five years as the division chief for Albemarle County Fire Rescue, managing the executive board and volunteer components of its combination fire rescue system, according to a Prince William County news release.
Prince William County’s Fire and Rescue System is comprised of the Department of Fire and Rescue and eight volunteer fire and rescue departments. These organizations work together to provide high-quality and efficient firefighting and emergency medical services to Prince William County and currently consists of a combination of 722 full-time employees and 391 operational volunteer personnel, the release said.
As the county’s fire and rescue System chief, LaBelle will be responsible for fire, emergency medical services and emergency management services. The county’s combined fire and rescue system provides emergency incident operations, emergency preparedness and staffing of the emergency operations center.
The fire and rescue system also provides fire, injury and illness prevention for the community, along with training and education programs for the preparedness of department personnel, the release said.
“Chief LaBelle’s experience in public safety speaks to his understanding and insights in managing a combination fire system and building community relationships through engagement and public service,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, said in a statement. “We look forward to him joining us in Prince William County.”
LaBelle has a bachelor’s degree from Hartwick College and is working toward a master’s degree in in homeland security from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School. He graduated from the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program in 2019 and holds multiple certifications, the release said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
