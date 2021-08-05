Prince William County government and local health district at odds on mask-wearing

The Prince William Health District is recommending all individuals wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Northern Virginia. But for the time being, wearing a face covering in Prince William County’s public buildings will remain optional, according to county officials.
County Executive Chris Martino said in a statement Thursday that the county is “closely monitoring what is happening regarding COVID-19" as well as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the community." But he added the county has not changed its current mask-wearing policies for those using public facilities.
“Unvaccinated members of the public are encouraged to wear a face covering, and those who are vaccinated and would like to wear a mask certainly have the option to do so,” Martino said in an email. “Although there are no new policy changes as of now, we encourage everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated, to take precautions in common areas and other high-risk areas.”
The Prince William County school division announced Monday, Aug. 2, that all students and staff members will be required to wear face coverings in nearly all circumstances while indoors when the new school year begins on Monday, Aug. 23.
The Prince William Health District is recommending all individuals, including those who are vaccinated, begin wearing masks in indoor public settings as a precaution against the Delta variant of COVID-19. Five Northern Virginia health district directors, including Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher, sent a joint letter to their local elected officials Wednesday urging vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear masks in public.
“Currently all northern Virginia jurisdictions are experiencing substantial disease transmissions and are trending upwards in their average number of daily cases. Based on this, the five Northern Virginia Health Departments recommend that individuals wear masks while indoors regardless of vaccination status, in government and other public settings,” the letter said.
The health departments’ recommendations are based on new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on how to best reduce the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 through mask-wearing. That guidance recommends that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear a face covering in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.
The new guidance also recommends individuals who are not fully vaccinated wear a mask at all times in public indoor spaces.
Prince William County is currently at a “substantial” risk for COVID-19 transmission with 83 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to the CDC’s website. From July 28 to Aug. 3, the county reported a 70% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases reported. The health district reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Aug. 5, the highest single-day total since early May.
The Delta variant of COVID-19 has caused surges of cases and hospitalizations in some southern states, including Florida, Louisiana, Alabama and Arkansas. In some states, hospitalizations have reached levels higher than before the vaccine was made available.
Gov. Ralph Northam recommended on July 29 that “all Virginians should consider wearing a mask in public indoor settings where there is an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission, as the new CDC guidance recommends.”
Attempts to reach Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, for comment were not immediately successful Thursday afternoon.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
