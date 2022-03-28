The Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue will welcome 30 new graduates into its ranks this week.
The Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue will hold its graduation ceremony for Recruit Class 2021-22 on Wednesday, March 30, at 11 a.m. at the Grace Life Community Church, 9560 Linton Hall Road in Bristow. Battalion Chief James Mirable will preside over the ceremony, Prince William County Fire Chief Timothy L. Keen said in a Monday news release.
The class consists of fire and rescue technicians who successfully completed 32 weeks of academic and physical training at the department’s Public Safety Training Center in Nokesville, the release said.
Each student completed more than 1,500 hours of training consisting of an initial week of orientation/study skills. During their training, our recruits focus on their health, nutrition, and functional fitness. Additionally, there were 11 weeks of emergency medical training, 13 weeks of fire training and eight weeks of specialized training, the release said.
The department will announce the following graduates:
Nandanandana Alvarado Arteaga, Jeremy Bane, Gage Bolesta, Geoffrey Byler, Collin Celestine, Tye Clinton, Brayden Cole, James Conard, Brandon D'sa, Aiden Frazier, Ryan Fox, Andy Gomez, Derek Hernandez, Abigail Keller, Trevor Krohn, Ryan Lovell, Catherine Lyon, Robert McBain, Josh McDaniel, Amethyst Polk, Geoffrey Prall, Joseph Quarcoo, Moises Ramierz, James Ritko, Jose Rodriguez, Nathan Royster III, Brett Sumrall, Philip Tiamson and Dominique Young.
For more information, call 703-792-6162.
