The Prince William County Electoral Board, which oversees all local elections, flipped to Republican control last week with the appointment of retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Dillon, who replaced one of the board’s two Democrats.
Dillon, 61, was sworn in on Thursday, Jan. 5 for a three-year term. Dillon and current electoral board Chair London Steverson, also a Republican and a former federal administrative law judge, make up the majority on the three-member panel. Steverson was appointed in July 2022.
According to Virginia law, the partisan lean of local electoral boards must match that of the Virginia governor.
Dillon joins the local electoral board after a tumultuous few months. The previous electoral board was sued by the Prince William Republican Committee and by two GOP “election integrity” activists: John Mills, of Woodbridge, and Elizabeth Block, of Manassas.
Eric Olsen, the county’s registrar and director of elections, said in October that he planned to resign after the November 2022 election due to undue pressure brought by the local Republican committee -- although he is still currently serving.
And the board’s now sole Democrat, Keith Scarborough, an attorney, appealed to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R), the Virginia Board of Elections and Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth in December, accusing Steverson of improper partisan activities. Ashworth said there were no laws broken, Scarborough said, but he has yet to receive responses from Miyares or the state board of elections.
All that happened in the months since Miyares’s office announced in September 2022 that a grand jury had indicted the county’s previous director of elections, Michele White, for lying, corruption and submitting a false document. White is expected to stand trial this coming April, but Miyares’ office has still not disclosed what White is alleged to have done to prompt the charges.
Asked about joining the electoral board in the midst of such turmoil, Dillon said it wasn’t his first board experience and that he “tries to keep a neutral perspective.”
“I think there’s a lot going on, but at the end of the day, the board has a responsibility. And I just try to focus on the responsibilities and the duties that the board members have and not on what I’ll call the ‘other issues,’” Dillon said.
Overseeing free and fair elections for the people of Prince William County and ensuring transparency throughout the election process are goals Dillon said he shares with Olsen. The two recently met and discussed the responsibilities set out in the Virginia code for overseeing elections, Dillon said.
Asked if he shared the concerns some in his party have expressed about possible fraud in local elections, Dillon responded: “Negative. ... I just know that I have duties and obligations and responsibilities. I want to make sure that I do those duties, obligations, and responsibilities as a board member in accordance with the Commonwealth of Virginia’s code.”
As of Monday, Jan. 9, the Prince William County Republican Committee’s website said Dillon’s swearing-in ceremony was witnessed by “Republican election integrity volunteers” along with Steverson and Prince William County Republican Committee Chairman Denny Daugherty.
A pilot with an engineering degree and multiple master's degrees, Dillon retired from the Air Force in 2017 after serving for 33 years. An assignment at the Pentagon brought Dillon to Prince William County, where he has lived for seven of the past 10 years. He and his wife live in Occoquan; their three sons are grown, he said.
Dillon has served as an election officer in the last three elections. He said he viewed it as a civic responsibility, calling it a “privilege.”
In his first two elections, Dillon served in the Central Absentee Precinct. In the election last November, he was a polling place assistant chief, he said.
Dillon said he was impressed with the training he received from the county elections office and called it “excellent and very useful.”
“It’s a great experience to roll up your sleeves and get involved in the voting and election process,” he said.
Dillon said he is looking forward to working with his fellow board members to “impartially discharge the duties that are incumbent upon the electoral board.”
Scarborough’s term expired at the end of 2022, but Democrat Pamela R. Walker, who was serving as the board’s vice chair, recently submitted her resignation, Scarborough told the Prince William Times. Walker could not be reached for comment.
The Prince William County Democrats asked the county circuit court to appoint Scarborough to fill the vacancy created by Walker’s resignation, and the circuit court approved his reappointment on Monday, Jan. 9, Scarborough said.
Scarborough said he is looking forward to his sixth term on the board. The next meeting of the Electoral Board is set for Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
