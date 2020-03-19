Prince William County closed all government buildings to the public as of 5 p.m. Thursday until further notice, although public safety departments, such as police and fire stations, are operating normally.
Earlier Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam and state public health officials noted evidence of community transmission of COVID-19 in parts of Northern Virginia at a press conference in Richmond.
"There is evidence of community spread in the Northern, Central and Peninsula [health districts],” Northam said. "... And we expect community transmission to spread to other parts of Virginia."
The Virginia Department of Health announced today there are 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Prince William County, up from four on Wednesday.
Only two cases in Prince William are travel-related, and one was transmitted from another case. The other eight are from an unknown origin, according to VDH.
While the county press release noted the possibility of community transmission in Northern Virginia, it did not directly tie the decision to close county buildings to the development.
While county buildings are closed, county employees will continue to report to work or telework, and departments will remain open for business virtually, according to a press release.
The public will be able to contact departments by phone and e-mail.
Anyone seeking to do business with the county should do so remotely online, by phone or through the mail, or delay any business that requires in-person interaction with county employees until a future date, the press release said.
“The county is closely monitoring the status of COVID-19 to determine when county buildings can be safely re-opened to the public,” the press release said.
The courts, clerks and related judicial administration locations and services are open in accordance with instructions from the Virginia Supreme Court.
A list of online services can be found at emergency.pwcgov.org/online.
