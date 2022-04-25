Local nonprofits helping residents weather ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic will soon have more money to spend as a result a $6 million infusion of federal relief money funneled through Prince William County.
On Monday, April 25, the county officials announced the first 33 organizations that will benefit from the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding the Prince William Board of County Supervisors dedicated to local nonprofits back in January. The awards range from $10,000 to $300,000 and comprise the first $6 million of a total of $10 million in grants promised by the board.
The money represents a sizable increase in funding to local nonprofits, which generally only receive about $2 million in local funds through the county's annual “community partner grants.”
The Human Services Alliance of Greater Prince William, a relatively new umbrella organization for local nonprofits, announced the ARPA-fueled grants earlier this year and accepted applications from Feb. 17 to March 13. A committee of volunteers reviewed and ranked the applications, work that resulted in the awards announced Monday.
Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, said the grants are meant to address “some of the lasting impacts [of the pandemic] on our community.”
“Many of the recipients chosen … address these impacts as well as continue to support our community into the future,” Wheeler said in the release.
“While our previous grant programs have focused on COVID-19 relief, we are eager to shift our focus to addressing our community’s longer-term needs by investing in more lasting interventions,” added Chelsi Conaway, executive director of the Human Services Alliance of Greater Prince William, also in the news release.
The grants are designed to help nonprofit organizations help residents “navigate” opportunities for help with rent, mortgage and public benefits assistance. The money can be used to help residents pay utility bills and access mental and behavioral health assistance, including preventative medicine. The money can also support employment efforts and pay for childcare and emergency shelter. Funds were also awarded to help nonprofits administer hunger relief programs, the news release said.
The second round of funding to distribute the remaining $4 million in ARPA funded grants will occur in early 2023, the release said.
Nonprofits that will receive money as part of the first round of grants include:
- ACTION in Community Through Service (ACTS), which was awarded $298,733 to provide childcare and counseling for ACTS domestic violence clients and to support the administration and operation of their community feeding assistance program by funding staffing, supplies and equipment.
- All Saint’s Church, in Woodbridge, which was awarded $90,000 to support the administration and operation of their community feeding assistance program by funding supplies and equipment.
- Blue Ribbon Results Academy, in Dumfries, which was awarded $300,000 to provide childcare.
- BRAWS, which was awarded $50,000 to provide underwear and menstrual supplies in support of employment.
- CASA, Inc., which was awarded $250,000 to provide navigation services, application counseling, and referrals for rent, mortgage and public benefits assistance to limited English proficiency individuals and immigrants.
- Centro de Apoyo Familiar, which was awarded $300,000 to provide navigation services, application counseling and referrals for rent, mortgage, and public benefits assistance and to support the administration and operation of their community feeding assistance program by funding staffing, supplies, and equipment.
- Crossroads Connection, of Haymarket, which was awarded $50,700 to support the administration and operation of its community feeding assistance program by funding staffing, supplies, equipment and space rental.
- Edu Futuro, which was awarded $300,000 to provide employment support and navigation services, application counseling, and referrals for rent, mortgage, and public benefits assistance.
- First Home Alliance, which was awarded $300,000 to provide financial literacy education, one-on-one housing counseling and navigation services, application counseling and referrals for rent, mortgage, and public benefits assistance.
- Formed Families Forward, which was awarded $55,000 to provide mental health support to families raising young children with or at risk for disabilities.
- George Mason University, which was awarded $300,000 to provide free mental health support in English and Spanish to Prince William County residents through an emotional support phone line, intervention screening, referrals, and counseling through the George Mason University Center for Psychological Services.
- Grace Life Community Church, in Bristow, which was awarded $300,000 to provide free mental health counseling and to support the administration and operation of their community feeding assistance program by funding staffing, equipment, supplies, and the purchase of two vans.
- Greater Prince William Health Center, in Woodbridge and Dumfries, which was awarded $300,000 to provide free mental health counseling.
- HireGround, which was awarded $282,700 to provide professional skills training, job placement, and employment support.
- Muslim Association of Virginia, which was awarded $78,100 to support the administration and operation of their community feeding assistance program by funding staffing and the construction of a walk-in freezer/refrigerator.
- New Creatures-In-Christ Ministries, Incorporated, which was awarded $300,000 to provide emergency shelter at extended-stay hotels; to provide navigation services, application counseling, and referrals for rent, mortgage, and public benefits assistance; and to support the administration and operation of its community feeding assistance program by funding staffing and supplies.
- Northern Virginia Family Service, which was awarded $210,261 to provide navigation services, application counseling and referrals for rent, mortgage and public benefits assistance.
- Northern Virginia Food Rescue, which was awarded $10,900 to support the administration and operation of their community feeding assistance program by funding the purchase and installation of two commercial refrigerators.
- Northern Virginia Veterans Association, which was awarded $241,050 to provide navigation services, application counseling and referrals for rent, mortgage and public benefits assistance.
- Postpartum Support Virginia, which was awarded $60,000 to provide mental health support through a warmline, care coordination and support groups for pregnant and perinatal people suffering from maternal mental health issues.
- Prince William County Community Foundation, Incorporated, which was awarded $203,920 to support the administration and operation of their community feeding assistance program by funding staffing; equipment; space rental; marketing; the purchase of a van; storage, maintenance, and fuel for the C.H.O.W. Wagon and other food service vehicle.
- St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Triangle, which was awarded $300,000 to provide utility assistance.
- St. Thomas United Methodist Church, of Manassas, which was awarded $238,646 to provide direct financial assistance to Prince William County residents; a clothing closet with in-demand work clothes and diapers in support of employment and childcare access; and to support the administration and operation of their community feeding assistance program by funding staffing, supplies and equipment including a forklift.
- Streetlight Community Outreach Ministries, which was awarded $160,000 to provide utility assistance and emergency shelter at extended-stay hotels.
- Tenants and Workers United, which was awarded $295,805 to provide navigation services, application counseling and referrals for rent, mortgage, and public benefits assistance.
- The Arc of Greater Prince William, which was awarded $92,410 to provide free mental health support to people with developmental disabilities.
- The Good News Community Food Kitchen, which was awarded $182,483 to support the administration and operation of their community feeding assistance program by funding staffing, equipment and supplies.
- The House, Incorporated, which was awarded $190,000 to support the administration and operation of their HANGRY Truck community feeding assistance program by funding staffing; equipment; supplies; and the purchase and installation of a walk-in commercial refrigerator.
- The Women’s Center, Incorporated, which was awarded $92,680 to provide free mental health counseling to women, children, men, families and teens.
- Virginia Community Food Connections, which was awarded $150,000 to support the administration and operation of their community feeding assistance program at area farmers markets by funding staffing, marketing and supplies.
- Woodbridge First Church of the Nazarene (Woodbridge Nazarene), which was awarded $300,000 to support the administration and operation of their community feeding assistance program by funding staffing; supplies and the purchase and construction of a walk-in commercial freezer/refrigerator.
- Woodbridge Workers Committee, which was awarded $85,902 to provide utility assistance.
- Youth For Tomorrow New Life Center, which was awarded $300,000 to provide free mental health counseling and psychiatric medication management for children, adolescents, and adults.
The community is invited to learn more about the Prince William County ARPA Community Grant Program, partner organizations, and the services they will provide during a virtual project showcase on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. via Zoom. To register or to learn more about the grant program in general, visit www.alliancegpw.org/arpa.
The grants are part of a total of $92 million in federal ARPA funds the county was slated to receive in two tranches, one delivered in May 2021 and the other expected in May 2022. The county has until the end of 2024 to allocate the money and until the end of 2026 to spend it. The county has so far allocated about $41 million of the funding, according to the county’s website.
In addition to the $10 million dedicated to nonprofits, about $16 million went to grants to small businesses, hospitality and tourism industries and training programs for county residents. Another $5 million went to the county’s pandemic response efforts, while about $4 million was spent on “premium pay” to the county’s essential, frontline workers and $2.5 million went to the county’s “feeding task force.”
