Prince William County announces new deputy county executive of public safety

Daniel Alexander

Daniel Alexander has been hired as Prince William County's first deputy county executive of public safety.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has hired Daniel Alexander, who formerly led police departments in Palm Beach, Florida, to fill a new deputy county executive position overseeing the county’s public safety agencies.

In the new position, Alexander is charged with streamlining decision-making, supporting and leading the county’s public safety agencies, according to Joe Gilkerson, Prince William County director of human resources. Alexander’s annual salary is $200,000. He is expected to begin working on Feb. 1.

Alexander most recently was the chief of police with the school district of Palm Beach County in West Palm Beach, Florida. He previously led the Cape Coral Police Department for four years and served as the chief of police in Boca Raton for more than 13 years, according to a county press release.

Alexander has 32 years of experience with more than 17 years as a department director or agency chief. He served in five different local governments and has experience in fire and rescue, police, 911 communications and emergency management, the release said. 

“We are happy to welcome Mr. Alexander to Prince William County and the level of expertise he brings to the position,” acting-County Executive Elijah Johnson said in the release.

Alexander has led efforts to reform police practices and to promote fair and impartial policing in multiple agencies and has collaborated on executive management teams in three local governments, the press release said. 

“Mr. Alexander brings a wealth of experience to this position, and we look forward to innovative programs to benefit Prince William County,” said Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler.

