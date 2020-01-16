Prince William County recently announced two new additions to its executive staff. Planning Director Rebecca Horner was promoted to deputy county executive for community development, while Gwendolyn Conner, of South Carolina, is the county’s new director of human resources.
Horner, who came to Prince William in 2017 from Fairfax County, will fill the role held by former deputy county executive Chris Price. Price left the county last fall to take the top government job for the City of Chesapeake. Prince took over as city manager there in November.
In her new role, Horner will work with County Executive Chris Martino to oversee the county’s departments of planning, economic development, development services, public works, transportation and parks, recreation and tourism. Her new annual salary is $190,000, according to Nikki Brown, county spokeswoman.
Martino selected Horner for the position after an “extensive national search.” The board concurred with Martino’s decision, according to a county press release.
“As our community continues to grow, the areas that fall under community development are critical in helping this board determine and manage that growth in a way that is in the best interest of our residents,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, in the news release.
“Therefore, the person in this position plays an important role in helping the board to establish and work towards its long-term vision in that area. We believe Rebecca will do that,” Wheeler said.
Martino said Horner has done “an excellent job leading the planning office over the last three years.”
“I am confident that in her new role she will continue to do an excellent job in leading our community development functions and supporting the board in serving our community,” Martino said.
“I am very appreciative of the board’s support, as well as the support of executive management,” Horner said in the release. “I’ve worked in this community for six years now, and I am very excited to be able to continue serving and helping to implement the board’s strategic goals and vision in this new role.”
Horner received her bachelor’s degree in political science and her master’s degree in community and regional planning from the University of Nebraska. She is certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners and is a certified zoning administrator in Virginia, the release said.
Prior to joining Prince William County’s staff, Horner worked as a senior planner for Fairfax County, the director of the planning and building department for Sarpy County, Nebraska, and the assistant to the director in the planning department in the City of Papillion, Nebraska, the news release said.
Conner was also selected for her new position after an “extensive national search” and brings “more than a decade of experience serving as a human resources director in local government and public school systems,” according to a county news release.
Conner’s annual salary will be $150,000, Brown said.
Wheeler said Conner’s experience would help the county hire and retain “candidates who are able to bring about the results our citizens expect from their local government.”
“The effectiveness of county government relies upon the ability to attract and retain skilled and dedicated employees,” Wheeler said in the news release.
“To be appointed as the human resources director for Prince William County is a great honor,” Conner said in the release. “I am eager to begin serving this community and to join the leadership team in its efforts to propel the county further in its quest for excellence.”
Conner was named personnel administrator of the year by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators, the news release said.
She earned her Ed.D. in organizational leadership with a minor in conflict resolution and her master’s degree in HR management with a minor in organizational development from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in management from Limestone College, in Gaffney, South Carolina.
190k ? 150k ? Per year. For this, now i see why taxes are so high. Wow whar a rip off to the tax payers
