Prince William County is closing its recreation centers, senior centers and historic sites, as well as modifying some services, until at least the end of the month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gyms and recreation centers such as the Dale City Recreation Center and the Chinn Aquatics and Fitness Center will be closed until at least Tuesday, March 31. Ditto for all historic buildings.
Outdoor parks will remain open, but amenities such as the dog park, reserved pavilions, batting cages, driving ranges, golf courses, mini-golf and marinas will not be available, according to a press release issued Friday by Prince William’s Emergency Operations Joint Information Center.
All permitted group activities, such as use by sports leagues and rentals at the county’s parks and centers, are also canceled until further notice.
The county is closing its two senior centers and canceling its “BlueBird bus tours,” which mostly cater to older residents, until further notice, the release said.
The county’s libraries will remain open, but all library programs and meetings are also canceled until further notice.
Similar to the school closings that were announced Friday, the goal of the temporary changes is to limit public gatherings and the possible spread of the coronavirus, Prince William County spokeswoman Nicole Brown said in an email Saturday.
"The goal of the changes and closures is to keep our residents and employees healthy," Brown wrote. "We are trying to stop the spread of germs as much as possible, and therefore, limiting the places where people gather."
The county's James J. McCoart Administration building will remain open, but residents are “strongly encouraged” to do business with the county online or via phone if possible. Also, residents should call the office they wish to visit before making the trip, the release said.
The county on Friday released detailed changes for each county agency, which can be found HERE.
Some highlights:
- Adult detention center: Closed to volunteers and interns.
- Area Agency on Aging: In addition to closing senior centers and suspending BlueBird bus tours, the state is allowing home assessments to be made over the phone. Clients who regularly receive home-delivered and congregate meals will receive frozen meals.
- Courts: Liberal granting of continuances through the end of April. No new civil cases. Volunteer activities canceled.
- Community services: Group meetings and social rehabilitation programs are suspended. Behavioral health home meeting and community service board meetings are canceled.
- Cooperative Extension: Classes being offered via Zoom. 4H is continuing virtually. Most other classes and gatherings canceled.
- Taxes: Deadline for applications for tax relief extended to May 15. Taxes can be paid online or via phone or mail.
- Juvenile detention center: No in-person visits.
