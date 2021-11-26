You have permission to edit this article.
Prince William child is Va.'s first death due to MIS-C, a condition associated with COVID-19

  • Updated
The Prince William Health District has lost its first child to COVID-19. The victim has not been identified but was between the ages of 10 and 19 and suffered from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, also known as MIS-C, which associated with COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The child’s exact age was not released by the VDH, but the state agency said the death involved “a child” between the ages of 10 and 19. The VDH also did not specify where the child lived but said the victim was a resident of the Prince William Health District, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.

The loss was the first reported death from MIS-C in Virginia, the VDH said in a press release issued Friday morning. 

In a statement, Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver said state officials are “devastated” by news of the child’s passing and urged residents across the state to continue to take precautions against COVID-19, especially as people travel and gather for the holidays.

“COVID-19 continues to cause illness, hospitalizations and deaths across Virginia and the U.S.  As we enter a time of year when families are traveling and gathering for holidays, we urge all Virginians to take steps to protect themselves and their families,” Oliver said in the news release.

“Please get vaccinated if you are eligible. Practice social distancing, frequent hand washing, and wearing face coverings, as appropriate,” he added. “COVID-19 vaccinations are free and available to anyone age 5 and older at multiple locations across the commonwealth.”

MIS-C, previously called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, is a health condition associated with COVID-19. The first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April 2020. U.S. cases were first reported in New York City in early May of 2020. Virginia has reported 111 cases to date, the news release said.

A May 15, 2020, clinician letter Oliver sent to health care providers across the state urged all health care providers in Virginia to immediately report any patient who meets the MIS-C criteria to the local health department, the release said.

MIS-C may cause problems with a child’s heart, lungs, kidneys and other organs. Most children with MIS-C have ongoing fever, plus more than one of the following: stomach pain, diarrhea, vomiting, skin rash, bloodshot eyes, and dizziness or lightheadedness, the release said.

Parents should go to the nearest hospital or emergency room for medical care if a child is showing any severe MIS-C. Warning signs include trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away; confusion or unusual behavior; severe abdominal pain; inability to wake or stay awake; or pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds, depending on skin tone, the release said.

The CDC issued a Health Advisory on May 14, 2020, about the syndrome. 

It is not currently known how common it may be for children to experience these symptoms. For more information on MIS-C visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov/mis/, the release said.

