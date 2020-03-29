Prince William officials will consider this week a proposal to spend an extra $10 million to buy 27,000 computers – one for every high school student in county schools -- to facilitate online instruction amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has closed all Virginia public schools for the rest of the year.
School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef (At Large) sent a letter to the board of supervisors Sunday asking for $5 million in emergency funding for the new computers. The school board would match the amount with $5 million in school division funds, Lateef said.
If the supervisors agree, the school board would move to purchase the devices as soon as possible to help high school students continue their coursework amid the school closures. The school division has only partially launched online instruction so far but plans to make more resources and lessons available to students soon, according to the school division website.
It might take several weeks to purchase and obtain the devices, but the goal is to have them in students’ hands before the end of this school year, Lateef said in an interview Sunday afternoon.
“The sooner we do this, the sooner we can start doing the online instruction,” Lateef said. “I make no promises, but that’s what the goal is.”
Lateef said the computers would be purchased for all high school students and eighth-graders taking high school courses. The school division is working hard to ensure that seniors, especially, can successfully complete the courses they need to graduate. State officials have already said that changes are under way to ensure that every senior on track to graduate will do so. But high school seniors who are struggling in their coursework or already behind in credits are a particular concern, Lateef said.
Beyond that, Lateef said the school division has struggled with switching to online instruction thus far because they know many families lack enough home computers to make it possible for each child to participate, especially when so many parents are also working from home.
Lateef, who is an ophthalmologist, further said he’s concerned the start of next school year could be delayed next fall because of the pandemic or that schools might have to re-close some time next fall depending on a possible “second wave” of the virus.
“I do not want the school division to be caught like this again. We cannot be caught unaware and without the ability to do online learning for all our students,” he said.
“To me, this is a $5 million ask in the midst of a crisis to help our students catch up,” he added.
Before sending the letter to the board of supervisors, Lateef polled the school board on the idea Friday, March 27. The board voted 8-0 in favor of it, Lateef said.
Supervisors to meet Tuesday, March 31
The request is not currently on the Board of County Supervisors’ agenda for the upcoming Tuesday, March 31 meeting, but Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, said she is in favor of the idea and hopes to discuss it with her fellow supervisors.
Wheeler said she personally supports granting the school division the extra money and believes it is an expense for which the county could ask for reimbursement through emergency federal funding promised to states and localities in the $2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Congress passed last week. Virginia expects to receive $3.3 billion of that money, which includes $1.5 billion that will be dispersed to localities, Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday.
“There are definitely families who cannot do the online instruction because they don’t have computers,” Wheeler said Sunday. “I think it’s a tangible action that would have positive results. It doesn’t get any better in my mind.”
The school board has not yet determined what kind of computers would be purchased. If the money is approved, the school division will likely put out a “request for proposals” in an effort to take bids on the devices, Lateef said.
Because many school divisions around the country are making similar large-scale technology purchases, some items, such as Google Chromebooks, are already on a back order, which is another reason time is of the essence, Lateef said.
“The public has been asking us, ‘What are you going to do for online learning? Why aren’t you like Fairfax and Loudoun? Why don’t you have computers?’” Lateef said.
“I’m asking the county board of supervisors to do something really bold, and something they’ve never done before,” he added. “I think they just need to figure out how they can do it. … To me, emergencies are exactly why we use reserve cash.”
Lateef noted the budget for the 2020-21 school year the school board passed last Wednesday, March 18, set aside about $4.2 million for a “digital equity” plan to begin buying computers for students in grades three through 12 next year. If approved, the emergency funding would effectively accelerate that plan, he said.
He has also proposed funding the computers over an 18 month or two-year period to make the plan more affordable for both the county and the school division.
Supervisors to limit public access to maintain social distancing
The supervisors will meet at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, in the board chambers at the James J. McCoart Administration Building primarily to discuss matters related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the county staff’s response to the public health emergency.
The board has suspended all public hearings and all land-use decisions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Still, the supervisors’ agenda has sparked some controversy because of a list of proposed procedural changes that would suspend the board’s public comment time, which generally happens every meeting but is not required by law.
Originally, the agenda item said public comment would be suspended indefinitely. The agenda has since been revised and does not specify how long public comment time will be suspended. The board will have to make that decision at the meeting.
“This is not intended to squelch any public comment. It’s for the safety of staff and residents,” Wheeler said.
All county buildings have been closed to the public since last week, when Northam issued an executive order banning gatherings of more than 10 people and mandated that some non-essential businesses close.
Local government operations are not subject to the order, but county staff will limit public attendance at the meeting to ensure social distancing. Only certain chairs in the board chamber will be open for spectators.
Also, the atrium will be marked with blue Xs where people attending the meeting may stand to watch. Once all the seats and the blue Xs are taken, the building will be closed to additional spectators unless someone leaves.
“We’re taking all the necessary precautions,” Wheeler said.
People can still sign up to speak at the meeting, however. They will be given a card with a number on it and will be called to a microphone set up in the back of the board chambers. If someone outside the building is called to speak, staff will allow them inside only for the time necessary to speak to the board.
The meeting will also be broadcast online in real-time and on public access cable channels. People will be encouraged to use the county’s online platform “Speak Up” to communicate with the board prior to the meeting.
The school board was set to present its $1.34 billion budget to the supervisors during the meeting, but that presentation has been postponed.
