The Prince William County animal shelter is not currently expecting any of the 4,000 mistreated beagles being removed from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia, mostly because of a lack of space.
But if asked, the shelter will try to provide assistance, according to Anthony Cleveland, chief of Prince William County's Police Department’s Animal Control Bureau Division.
“If asked to assist we would certainly try to provide any help we could, but it would be limited,” Cleveland said in a recent email.
Cleveland explained that the county's new animal shelter is still under construction and is operating out of only about half of the building. The western half opened last November when staff transferred the animals from the old building to the new building. The eastern half of the building is expected to be complete in September, Cleveland said.
“Our current space is limited, and our primary focus is on the needs of the residents and animals of Prince William County,” Cleveland said.
Both the Fairfax County and Loudoun County animal shelters are taking some of the 4,000 beagles rescued from Envigo, which was breeding the beagles for animal testing but closed after the U.S. Department of Justice charged the facility with more than 70 violations relating to the dogs' mistreatment.
Homeward Trails, a nonprofit that provides pet adoption services in Virginia, is assisting the effort to re-house the dogs. The organization said in a recent email that it hopes to help place 200 of them and has estimated it will cost “up to $140,000 to fully vet and prepare [the dogs] for adoption.”
The Prince William animal shelter is currently housing more than 200 local animals, 92 of which are available for adoption, Cleveland said.
“We are currently over capacity for dogs. We are within capacities for all other species with the assistance of our foster homes,” he said.
The number in care at the shelter “is on par for our summertime high population,” Cleveland said, adding that animals up for adoption “are the largest single percentage” of animals housed at the shelter.
Capacity will increase when the eastern half of the building opens, which will contain the permanent animal adoption area.
“The Adoption Center portion of the building that is not yet occupied, has 23 dog kennels, 32 cat condos, [and] a room for housing … reptiles, birds and small mammals,” Cleveland said.
The new shelter is more than 27,000 square feet – about four times the size of the old shelter – and is expected to accommodate as many as 106 cats and 56 dogs.
As construction nears completion, the shelter is preparing to move animals into the new Adoption Center in the eastern wing of the building within the next couple of weeks, according to the shelter’s Facebook page.
The shelter is fundraising to help outfit the new kennels with Kuranda beds and is reaching out to the public for help. The response has been swift -- more than half of the $107 beds have already been purchased.
Shelter staff says that Karunda beds “help make the dogs more comfortable during their stay, which helps reduce stress and makes them happier in their environment.”
The shelter also maintains a request list on its website.
There will be a grand opening planned to celebrate the completion of the long-awaited new animal shelter facility likely in September, Cleveland said.
To find the most current information about groups in the area that are assisting the Cumberland beagles or find out more ways to help, visit https://www.homewardtrails.org/ or https://www.humanesociety.org/4000beagles.
Reach Cher Muzyk@fauquier.com
