Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Friday an expansion of priority COVID-19 testing that includes not only comprehensive tests at nursing homes experiencing outbreaks of the disease but also of those entering jails, congregate living facilities and group homes as well as pregnant women.
At nursing homes and long-term care facilities with an outbreak of COVID-19, priority testing is now open to every resident and staff member.
So far, there have been 66 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Virginia, resulting in 665 cases and 37 deaths as of Friday, April 17, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Northam said the University of Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth University are partnering to do the tests, with the state lab providing some testing supplies.
Additionally, the state is expanding its testing criteria to include anyone who is about to be admitted to a congregate setting, including homeless shelters, assisted living facilities, group homes, prisons, detention centers, jails and nursing homes.
“This is an important safety measure to help prevent the virus from being brought into these facilities,” Northam said.
Other patients now eligible to receive priority testing include pregnant women; any newborn of a mother diagnosed with COVID-19 at time of delivery; and un- or underinsured people with COVID-19 symptoms, per the updated Virginia Department of Health guidelines.
Virginia’s long-term care and nursing homes have struggled to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within their facilities. Residents of these facilities are at heightened risk for serious complications from the illness because of the close living conditions, their age and the prevalence of preexisting medical conditions.
Still, the state has so far refused to release the names of nursing homes and long-term care facilities experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19. Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said state law bars the health department from making that information public.
Virginia Code “says that I cannot release data on individuals or on people who make reports on individuals, so I couldn’t release information on a doctor or a facility without they’re agreement,” Oliver said.
In Prince William County, VDH is reporting one outbreak at a long-term care facility as of Monday, April 13, but Dr. Alison Ansher, director of the Prince William Health District, confirmed earlier this week that there are two outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the Prince William area.
Ansher confirmed one positive case at the Lake Manassas Health and Rehabilitation Center in Gainesville. The other outbreakis at Birmingham Green, a long-term care facility in Manassas where two employees and at least one resident have tested positive as of Sunday, April 12.
The total number COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose to 7,491 on Friday, April 17, up 602 cases in 24 hours. The state’s death tally rose to 231 on Friday, up 23 from the day before.
COVID-19 is tied to at least 14 deaths in the Prince William Health District, up two from Thursday's report.
Prince William now has the fourth-highest COVID-19 death count of any health district in the state. The Prince William Health District includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
Prince William County now has a total of 644 cases, including 84 hospitalizations. The City of Manassas reported 72 cases in Friday's report, up 10 from Thursday, while Manassas Park reported 21 cases, up five.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
