Prince William County police have arrested the general manager of the Potomac Shores Golf Club after an employee there found a cell phone actively filming in one of the stalls of club’s women’s restroom.
Police responded to the Potomac Shores Golf Club, at 1750 Dunnington Place in Dumfries, at 8:47 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, to investigate an unlawful filming after the employee’s supervisor reported the phone to police, according to Master Police Officer ReneeCarr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Police determined the phone belonged to the club’s general manager and that he had possibly been recording on and off for the last several months, Carr said in a news release.
On Thursday, April 13, Craig Robert Luckey, 55, of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with five counts of unlawful filming, the release said.
On Monday, April 17, a search warrant was executed at Luckey’s Woodbridge home, located in the 3300 block of Broker Lane, and additional charges were obtained, the release said.
Now, police are seeking to speak to anyone who has informationabout this investigation, the release said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
Luckey's bond information was not immediately available Tuesday, April 18. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 20, the release said.
