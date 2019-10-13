If you’ve been procrastinating about getting that annual mammogram, here’s your chance to cross something off the to-do list.
Sentara Healthcare’s “Mammovan” mobile mammography unit with 3D imaging will be at Potomac Mills mall from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14.
Women will be able to get their annual mammogram screenings and have their breast health questions answered at the “Ask the Doc” tent by a board-certified physician, according to a Potomac Mills press release.
Anyone who gets a mammogram that day will receive a free Potomac Mills Savings Passport full of retailer discounts, the release said.
Additionally, Fit4Mom, total body fitness, and My BodYoga will offer a special pink yoga class at Saks Court, beginning at 9 a.m. Donate $10 to Susan G. Komen to participate in beginner to intermediate yoga and receive a special discount pass for 25 percent off one item at more than 50 participating retailers.
In 2018, Simon raised more than $550,000 to benefit Susan G. Komen, all generated through the support and participation of shoppers, retailers, and employees, the press release said.
“We are thrilled to launch our More Than Pink initiative and have been overwhelmed by the ongoing positive support this movement has garnered with our shoppers, retailers, and employees to support Susan G. Komen in its tireless efforts to save lives and end breast cancer forever,” Jen Snitselaar, general manager of Potomac Mills, said in the release.
Simon is joining the fight against breast cancer by starting a conversation and challenging people to help create a renewed movement in the fight against breast cancer, a disease that will kill more than 42,000 people this year.
