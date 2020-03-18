Simon property group announced Wednesday it will close Potomac Mills and the rest of its shopping centers across the country at 7 p.m. tonight until Sunday, March 29.
Simon made the move after “after extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19,” according to a Simon press release issued Wednesday, March 18.
"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," David Simon, Simon’s chairman, chief executive officer and president, said in a press release.
The mall reduced its hours in recent days, and some stores closed ahead of the official closure.
On Wednesday, about 60 stores had already closed in Potomac Mills, according to a worker at the mall's information desk.
