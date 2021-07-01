Possessing small amounts of marijuana is legal in Virginia as of today -- but the rules are complicated

Over the past year, Prince William County police wrote 119 tickets, each carrying a $25 fine, in connection with the possession of small amounts of marijuana. The tickets, which amounted to civil penalties, took effect July 1, 2020, when Virginia first decriminalized simple possession of marijuana.
State law is changing again on July 1, when possession of small amounts of marijuana will become legal in Virginia for the first time. But the new law comes with limitations. Here’s what one needs to know now:
Virginia adults over the age of 21 can possess up to 1 ounce of cannabis for personal use. It can be used in private residences, but smoking or consuming marijuana in public will remain illegal.
Buying and selling marijuana and marijuana seeds will remain illegal until 2024, when retail sales are expected to begin. Adults can privately share up to an ounce of marijuana, as long as it is given away and not sold. It’s illegal to use gifts of marijuana as an incentive to sell other products.
Possessing more than 1 ounce of marijuana is illegal. Possessing more than 1 ounce but less than 1 pound of marijuana can result in a civil penalty of up to $25. Anyone convicted of possessing more than 1 pound can be charged with a felony.
It is illegal to buy or sell cannabis-related products except at dispensaries that are part of the state’s medical marijuana program.
It’s illegal to import or transport cannabis across the Virginia state line.
Law enforcement officers cannot stop or search a person or place based solely on the smell of marijuana.
Adults age 21 or older can grow up to four plants per household either indoors or outside. Marijuana plants must be for personal use and out of public view. Plants must be tagged with the grower’s name and driver’s license number and must not be accessible to anyone younger than 21.
Exceeding the limit on growing marijuana plants can be penalized with a fine. Growing between five to 10 plants can result in misdemeanor charges. Those who grow more than 10 plants could face felony charges.
Marijuana cannot be consumed by drivers or passengers in a vehicle. Marijuana cannot be transported in vehicles in an unsealed container, such as a plastic bag, jar or Tupperware. The American Civil Liberties Union Virginia branch recommends not traveling with marijuana or keeping marijuana in the trunk of a car.
The new law lays out a timeline of July 1, 2025, for state agencies to seal marijuana-related criminal records after several state entities overhaul record-keeping systems.
All records, including records of arrests, charges, and convictions for simple possession of marijuana or misdemeanor possession with the intent to distribute marijuana will be automatically sealed across all state and private databases.
Virginians will also be able to petition a court to seal all other marijuana-related misdemeanors and most marijuana-related felonies.
