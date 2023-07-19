Some residents and businesses in the City of Manassas have endured flickering lights and intermittent power outages in recent weeks -- a problem city officials have tied to an ailing electrical substation. But help is on the way.
The city has taken the Battery Heights electric substation, one of its six electric substations, offline after it was struck by lightning in last weekend’s storms. To meet power demands while it is down, the city has leased a portable electric substation from Pennsylvania. It should be up and running by Aug. 1.
The Battery Heights substation was suspected to be malfunctioning even before it was struck by lightning, as evidenced by intermittent power interruptions in the city, which runs its own electrical distribution system.
The minor outages caused both residents and area businesses to experience blinking lights and electrical interruptions, City Manager Pat Pate said in a July 18 interview.
The lightning strike prompted city officials to take the Battery Heights substation, located behind Mayfield Intermediate School, completely offline, Diane Bergeron, the city’s finance director, told the city council at a July 17 work session.
“Manassas is touted as having very reliable electric, so this is new for us,” said Patty Prince, City of Manassas spokeswoman.
While the City of Manassas partners with Dominion Energy to supply electricity, the city owns and maintains the electric distribution system within the city limits, according to its website.
Without its full complement of substations, the city’s remaining substations were left to meet the city’s power demand.
“The load is being carried by the other substations. We know that’s not sustainable,” Bergeron said.
The city found a portable electric substation in Pennsylvania and quickly leased it for three months at a cost of about $400,000, which includes the setup of a temporary transformer. The expense will be paid out of an already existing substation capital improvement fund, Bergeron said.
The portable substation is being transported to the city on a truck and is expected to arrive in the next 10 days. Site preparation is being done, including readying a pad for its placement and securing a crane to remove the substation from the truck and put it in place, Bergeron said.
“It should take a few days to connect to our system,” Bergeron said.
The portable substation will stand in for the offline Battery Heights electric substation until it can be inspected, repaired or rebuilt as necessary, which could take months or longer, Bergeron said.
“Is it a total replacement? Is it parts replacement? How much will it cost? Which route do we want to go? I don’t think that’s known at this time,” Bergeron said.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
