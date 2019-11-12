Virginia Railway Express’s popular “Santa Trains” will embark from four Northern Virginia stations for their annual treks with the jolly, bearded elf on Saturday, Dec. 14, the commuter train system announced Tuesday.
“Every year, just before Christmas, families are given the opportunity to ride a special VRE train to meet Santa and friends,” VRE said in a news release. “Santa's helpers will be promoting rail safety, as well as handing out candy canes and coloring books.”
Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. and are sure to sell out quickly. The trains run from four stations – Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Manassas and Burke – with departure times ranging from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15. The trips are an hour and 15 minutes, and the full schedule can be found here.
Half of the tickets will be sold at ticket outlets and the other half will be sold online. In-person vendors (ticket outlets) will only sell tickets for their area's corresponding excursion train station, the release said.
VRE does not have tickets at their offices. Tickets can only be purchased through vendors or online.
Tickets are $5 at the outlets, and $6 online. Payment at the ticket outlets may be made with cash or check. Online purchases can be made with credit card (Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover) or with a pre-existing PayPal account.
Tickets sold in-person and online are sold first-come, first-served. Those planning to purchase online, should create an account prior to the morning the tickets go on sale, the release said.
All passengers, regardless of age, must have tickets. Regular VRE tickets will not be honored for this special event. Tickets will not be sold at the station the day of the event and must be purchased prior to the event. Santa Train Tickets are not refundable or exchangeable. Ticket sales are limited to six per person for most trains, the release said.
