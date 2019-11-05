Polls are open until 7 p.m. across Virginia in today's election for all 140 members the state General Assembly as well as local races for county sheriff, commonwealth's attorney and all eight seats on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors and School Board.
In Prince William County, more than 285,000 registered voters are eligible to cast ballots in today's election.
At the top of the ballot, incumbent Sheriff Glendell Hill, a Republican, faces a challenge from Josh King, a Democrat. Also, Prince William County is poised to elect its first new commonwealth's attorney in 52 years, as Democrat Amy Ashworth faces off against Republican Mike May to replace the retiring Paul Ebert (D).
There are five races for state Senate seats and eight races for House of Delegates' seats across the county. Currently, Prince William County's state delegation is split 10 to 3 in the Democrats' favor.
Among closely watched races today will be the contests for the 13th, 31st, 40th, 50th and 51st House of Delegates seats. All but one -- the 40th District -- are currently held by Democrats. But Republicans are trying hard to reclaim them in a battle for partisan control of the state legislature.
Republicans currently hold slim majorities in both houses of the General Assembly, with one empty seat in each chamber.
All eight seat on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors are up for grabs, and four candidates are vying for the at-large chairman's seat, which is open due to Corey Stewart's (R) decision not to seek re-election.
The candidates are Republican nominee John Gray, Democratic nominee Ann Wheeler, and independents Muneer Baig and Don Scoggins.
In magisterial district races, Democrat Maggie Hansford is challenging Supervisor Jeanine Lawson in the Brentsville District; Republican Yesli Vega and Democrat Raheel Sheikh are vying for the open Coles District seat; Supervisor Pete Candland (R) is defending a challenge from Democrat Danny Funderburk in the Gainesville District; Victor Angry (D) is running unopposed in the Neabsco District; and Republican Doug Taggart and Democrat Andrea Bailey are vying for the Potomac District seat, which is open due to the retirement of longtime Supervisor Maureen Caddigan, a Republican.
Finally, the Woodbridge District seat is also unopposed, leaving Margaret Franklin, a political newcomer and the first African American elected to the Prince William County Board of Supervisors the presumptive winner.
The contenders for school board chairman should be familiar to voters, as the three are in a rematch of the November 2018 election. Contenders include Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef, who has been endorsed by the local Democratic committee; Gainesville School Board member Alyson Satterwhite, who has been endorsed by the local Republican committee, and Stanley Bender, who is running without a political-party endorsement.
In the City of Manassas, voters will pick one city council member and one school board member.
Prince William County voters will also cast votes on two bond referendums, which would allow the county to borrow $355 million for a slate of road projects and $41 million for a slate of parks projects.
Voters in Dumfries will be asked whether they support a referendum to allow an off-track, parimutuel betting facility to open in Dumfries.
To find your polling place, click HERE. Polls are open until 7 p.m.
To any clowns insulting the crowd this was a private gathering inside a coffee-house. Today will be the day that old Virginia will be put to rest in Prince William.
What do you mean? The old sane Virginia or old progressive extremists
