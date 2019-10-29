Democrats are polling ahead of Republicans in four competitive Virginia state Senate districts, leading Republicans by 14 points in the 7th, 10th, 12th and 13th state Senate districts, according to a new poll released Monday by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.
The poll shows likely voters in those districts favor Democrats to control the General Assembly after the Nov. 5 election by 13 points -- 51% to 38% -- and that Democrats have an 11-point “enthusiasm advantage” over Republicans.
“These districts could tip control of the Virginia Senate, and these voters’ views suggest how the competition is going statewide as we approach Election Day,” said Quentin Kidd, director of the Wason Center.
The 13th state Senate district represents voters in Prince William and Loudoun counties and is currently held by retiring Republican Sen. Dick Black. Democratic Del. John Bell, D-87th, and Loudoun County Supervisor Geary Higgins, a Republican, are vying for the seat.
According to the poll, some of the Democrats’ advantages among likely voters come from independents, who prefer Democratic candidates for the state Senate by 13 points and prefer that Democrats take control of the General Assembly by 9 points.
The Trump effect
The survey also measured how views about President Trump are affecting voters’ support for state legislative candidates.
Asked about the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, 55% of all voters surveyed in these Virginia Senate districts say that opening the impeachment inquiry over his actions involving Ukraine was “the right thing to do,” according to the poll.
That included support from 11% of Republicans, 56% of independents, and 91% of Democrats.
The survey found that 59% of voters said they would be less likely to vote for a Virginia Senate candidate who supports President Trump, and 54% said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate who supports impeaching Trump, “reflecting the nationalized context of these state elections.”
“These findings suggest that affiliation with President Trump, an affiliation all Republican candidates share by party label, is not an asset in this cycle,” said Rachel Bitecofer, assistant director of the Wason Center.
This is the second of three surveys the Wason Center is conducting on the 2019 Virginia state legislative elections.
The third, a survey of competitive House of Delegates districts will be released Friday.
The first poll was released Oct. 7, and provided an overview of the statewide electoral environment. The poll found that voters strongly favor Democrats in this year’s General Assembly election and have a significant advantage over Republicans in voter enthusiasm.
“Voter support for state legislative candidates reveals an electorate focused on both state and national issues,” the poll’s authors wrote.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.