Details are limited, but a young girl was struck by a car in Lake Ridge Monday evening and flown to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
The incident was reported at about 6 p.m. on Monday, April 10, and occurred in the 12000 block of Nutmeg Court in Lake Ridge, according to Officer Ami Newman-Paul, a spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The child was ground transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and was then flown to a different area hospital. The driver remained at the scene, Newman-Paul said.
There was no update as to the child's condition or prognosis as of Monday night. The incident remains under investigation, Newman-Paul said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.