A Woodbridge woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Sunday after her neighbor’s handgun inadvertently discharged in his apartment, sending a bullet through the wall and striking her in the abdomen, according to police.
The incident occurred at in the Summerland Heights apartment complex in the 1000 block of Gardenview Loop in Woodbridge. Police responded to the scene at 8:24 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, to investigate, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for Prince William County police.
The investigation revealed the woman's neighbor, a 25-year-old man, was moving his handgun to a different location in his apartment when he discharged a round that went through the wall into the woman's apartment, striking the woman in the abdomen, Carr said in a press release.
The man immediately went to the neighboring apartment to check on the occupants. The woman was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Carr said.
Kyle Michael James, 25, of 1000 Gardenview Loop, Woodbridge, was charged with shooting into an occupied building and reckless handling of a firearm in connection with the incident.
James was released on an unsecured bond for a Jan. 27 court date, the release said.
