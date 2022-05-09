A Woodbridge woman was shot multiple times during a domestic dispute over the weekend but is expected to survive. Meanwhile, the adult male family member who fired the weapon is being held in jail without bond, according to police.
Officers were called to a home in the 15300 block of Watermill Terrace in Woodbridge, located off Rippon Boulevard near Forest Grove Drive, at 3:23 a.m. on Saturday, May 7. They arrived to find a 50-year-old woman outside the home and suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Officers treated the woman until rescue crews arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital where she is expected to survive, Carr said in a news release.
The police investigation revealed the woman and an adult male family member were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the man brandished a firearm toward the woman who then ran outside, where the man followed. While outside, the man fired multiple rounds, striking the woman, the release said.
The man remained at the residence and was taken into custody by police without incident. No additional injuries or property damage were reported.
Following the investigation, the accused, Abebe Bruke, 48, of the same address, was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, shooting in commission of a felony and domestic assault and battery. He was being held without bond at the Prince William – Manassas Adult Detention Center as of Monday, May 9, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.